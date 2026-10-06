ETV Bharat / state

Two BLAs, Others Booked For Alleged Fraudulent Deletion Of 5,698 Voters In Bengaluru

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against two Booth Level Agents and others for allegedly submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications seeking deletion of 5,698 voters from the electoral rolls in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency here, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on Monday night following a complaint filed by Karnataka Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy, who alleged that the two BLAs were affiliated with the BJP. Reddy is a former MLA of the Jayanagar Assembly Constituency and was the Congress candidate for Jayanagar Assembly Constituency in the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023. According to the FIR, Reddy stated that Form-7 applications, meant for objecting to inclusion or requesting the deletion of names from the voters' list were submitted to Booth Level Officers during the ongoing SIR exercise by falsely claiming that 5,698 electors had permanently shifted out of the constituency.