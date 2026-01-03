ETV Bharat / state

BJP Gets Early Boost in Pune Civic Polls With Two Unopposed Wins

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday registered its first win in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections with two of its candidates being elected unopposed from Ward No. 35 on the final day of withdrawal of nomination papers.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were declared elected unopposed from the Sun City–Manik Baug area after all rival candidates withdrew from the contest before the deadline.

Nagpure and Jagtap are former BJP corporators who served as elected representatives from the same electoral ward in the civic body’s previous five-year term from 2017 to 2022. In the PMC, voters have to elect four candidates each, including two women, from an electoral ward.

According to election officials, candidates from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and several independent candidates were in the fray against the BJP nominees but withdrew their nominations, paving the way for the unopposed elections.