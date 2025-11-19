ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Poaching Bison At Wildlife Sanctuary In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha

Kawardha: Poachers have killed two bison in the last one week at Chilfi East Range of the Bhoramdev Sanctuary at Kawardha in Chhattisgarh.

The poachers electrocuted the bison at beat no 333 of the sanctuary raising questions on wildlife protection. The incidents led to a probe during which raids were conducted by the Forest department along with a dog squad. The department's personnel arrested five accused from RP Salhevara area. Bison meat and other articles were seized from the accused.

Investigations at the site where the bison remains were recovered revealed that poachers had laid approximately 3-4 km of electric wires and electrocuted them. More arrests may be made, said an official of the Forest Department.