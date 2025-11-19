Five Held For Poaching Bison At Wildlife Sanctuary In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha
The poachers had allegedly electrocuted two bison at beat no 333 of the sanctuary.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
Kawardha: Poachers have killed two bison in the last one week at Chilfi East Range of the Bhoramdev Sanctuary at Kawardha in Chhattisgarh.
The poachers electrocuted the bison at beat no 333 of the sanctuary raising questions on wildlife protection. The incidents led to a probe during which raids were conducted by the Forest department along with a dog squad. The department's personnel arrested five accused from RP Salhevara area. Bison meat and other articles were seized from the accused.
Investigations at the site where the bison remains were recovered revealed that poachers had laid approximately 3-4 km of electric wires and electrocuted them. More arrests may be made, said an official of the Forest Department.
"As soon as the incident was reported, the Forest Division Officer and forest staff arrived at the scene and immediate action was taken. Detailed interrogation of the accused is underway. Mobile tower location data is also being analyzed to identify other accused involved in the poaching," said Satovisha Samajdar, chief conservator of forest.
The Forest Department has stated that the matter is extremely serious and it will strengthen security and patrolling to prevent such incidents in the future. However, incidents of electrocution have occurred in this area in the past within the wildlife sanctuary.
