ETV Bharat / state

Two Bihar Cadre IAS Officers Abscond As Vigilance Raids Residences Over Corruption Allegations

Patna: Two suspended IAS officers of Bihar cadre – Abhilasha Kumar Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar – went absconding on Friday as the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) raided their residences in the state capital as part of probe in connection with their alleged links with one contractor and middleman Rishu Shree, who is now under arrest.

The state government had on May 30 placed the two IAS officers under suspension after the Vigilance unit accused them of indulging in corrupt practices and receiving various kinds of illegal gratification, including foreign trips arranged by Rishu. Officials suspect they are part of a ring of several senior and mid-level bureaucrats in ‘commission-for-government contract’ and other financial wrongdoings.

The SVU also searched the residence of one Pawan Kumar, the director of Matriswa Infra Private Limited. He is considered to be a close aide of Rishu and indulged in manipulation of tenders pertaining to government projects.

"Pawan has been mentioned as an accused in the FIR lodged by Rishu Shree on April 30, 2025 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988; Official Secrets Act, 1923; and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Abhilasha and Yogesh are non-FIR accused in the case. They are accused of manipulating government tenders for undue advantage to benefit Rishu and companies associated with him. It led to a loss of revenue to the government," SVU additional director general Pankaj Kumar Darad said.

"The residential premises of the accused are being searched today (Friday) on the basis of search warrants issued by the special vigilance judge," Pankaj added.

Abhilasha, a 2014-batch IAS officer, was serving as the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) commissioner and additional chief executive officer of Jeevika rural livelihoods scheme at the time of her suspension.