Two Beaten To Death Over Suspected Cattle Smuggling In North Bengal's Bagdogra
Siliguri Police Commissioner Syed Waqar Raza said an investigation into the incident has been launched and all aspects are being examined, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Bagdogra: Two people were beaten to death, and four were critically injured over suspected cattle smuggling in the Tarabari area of Bagdogra under Matigara police station in West Bengal's Siliguri in the early hours on Saturday, police said.
While one died on the spot, another was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. Siliguri Police commissioner Syed Waqar Raza said an investigation into the incident has been launched and all aspects are being examined.
ACP Anirban Majumdar said a group of seven individuals reached the Tarabari area in a pickup truck around 2:30 am. Residents had been vigilant and prepared due to frequent cattle thefts in the area over a long period.
It is alleged that a group of five to six individuals entered the area, stole several cows, and attempted to load them onto their pickup van when residents spotted their presence. As news spread, villagers quickly surrounded them and began questioning them.
In the meantime, two more individuals arrived at the spot in a vehicle to assist them. However, the enraged locals apprehended the entire group and beat them badly.
Amidst the ruckus, the mob set the pickup van on fire. The other four-wheeled vehicle was extensively vandalised and overturned.
Subsequently, the accused were taken from Tarabari to the Dhemal area under Bagdogra Police Station, where they were subjected to a severe thrashing, leaving the suspected smugglers critically injured. This location falls within the overlapping jurisdictions of the Bagdogra, Matigara, and, to some extent, Mirik police stations.
ACP Majumdar confirmed that two people have died so far as a result of the beating. The deceased were identified as Sahid Akhtar of Chopra and Shad Mohammad of Haryana. The other two have been identified as Akram Khan and Arif Khan.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that four of the five detained individuals were from outside the state, specifically with direct links to Haryana. Additionally, the vehicle used by the accused was vandalised and set on fire within the Matigara police station area," he added.
Majumdar said all legal measures are being taken, and the process of registering a case under relevant sections is underway. "Strict action will be taken after examining both aspects: the allegations of cattle theft against the accused and the incident where locals took the law into their own hands. The investigation is in the preliminary stage," he added.
Biresh Roy, a resident, said, "One suspected smuggler was critically injured in the beating and subsequently died. The police arrived and took the others to the hospital. Individuals from Naxalbari and Islampur were also involved in the gang of smugglers."
As the area borders the jurisdictions of Bagdogra and Matigara police stations as well as the Panighata police outpost, police from all three stations rushed to the spot. A large police contingent subsequently brought the situation under control. Additionally, the Panighata police have detained one more individual.
At least two other suspected smugglers managed to flee the area, taking advantage of the intense commotion, and they remain untraced. The Bagdogra police have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the roots of the smuggling racket and to locate the absconding suspects.
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