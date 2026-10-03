ETV Bharat / state

Two Beaten To Death Over Suspected Cattle Smuggling In North Bengal's Bagdogra

Bagdogra: Two people were beaten to death, and four were critically injured over suspected cattle smuggling in the Tarabari area of Bagdogra under Matigara police station in West Bengal's Siliguri in the early hours on Saturday, police said.

While one died on the spot, another was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. Siliguri Police commissioner Syed Waqar Raza said an investigation into the incident has been launched and all aspects are being examined.

ACP Anirban Majumdar said a group of seven individuals reached the Tarabari area in a pickup truck around 2:30 am. Residents had been vigilant and prepared due to frequent cattle thefts in the area over a long period.

It is alleged that a group of five to six individuals entered the area, stole several cows, and attempted to load them onto their pickup van when residents spotted their presence. As news spread, villagers quickly surrounded them and began questioning them.

In the meantime, two more individuals arrived at the spot in a vehicle to assist them. However, the enraged locals apprehended the entire group and beat them badly.

Amidst the ruckus, the mob set the pickup van on fire. The other four-wheeled vehicle was extensively vandalised and overturned.

Subsequently, the accused were taken from Tarabari to the Dhemal area under Bagdogra Police Station, where they were subjected to a severe thrashing, leaving the suspected smugglers critically injured. This location falls within the overlapping jurisdictions of the Bagdogra, Matigara, and, to some extent, Mirik police stations.