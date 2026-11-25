ETV Bharat / state

Yoga Talent: Two Students From Rajasthan's Baran Make Their Way Into International Book Of Records

Baran: Two students of Class 8 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baran, have made a mark at the international level by displaying exceptional Yoga talent. Akshat Sharma and Shivam Yogi have demonstrated difficult Yoga postures to earn themselves a place in the ‘International Book of Records’, bringing honour to both their district and the school.

Their physical education teacher, Dr Lakshya Nagar, said, “Both the students have been practising Yoga regularly for several years. They have also demonstrated their talent at the Regional Yoga Championship”.

Certificate Of Akshat Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Dr Lakshya said that Akshat has also participated in a national-level Yoga meet. Talking about their entry in the International Book of Records, he shared that the two students had been working hard and practising continuously for the last four to five months. “Both recorded a video of their Yoga postures and sent it online for entry into the International Book of Records. For this, they have been issued certificates by authorities bringing out the publication,” he said.

The first achievement recorded in the name of Akshat pertains to completing 108 Surya Namaskars in just 8:48 minutes, proving his talent internationally. Meanwhile, Shivam set a new record by holding the difficult Yoga posture of Shirshasana for 20 minutes continuously. Both the students achieved this historic feat under the guidance, supervision, and rigorous training of Dr Lakshya and Yogacharya Ajay Rathore.