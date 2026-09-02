ETV Bharat / state

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Living Without Valid Visa In Delhi

The two Bangladeshi nationals in custody of Delhi Police. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Special Staff of Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from the Barakhamba area of the national capital on charges of living in India without a valid visa.

After checking their identity and other relevant documents, the police produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal proceedings. The duo have been identified as 33-year-old Monabbir Ahmed and 35-year-old Rajeeb Bepari.

Following their production at FRRO, they are now lodged at the Bangladeshi Detention Centre at Saray Rohilla.

According to the police, a team of Special Staff launched an operation at the Barakhamba police station area based on a tip-off about Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in New Delhi, and the duo were apprehended during the operation.