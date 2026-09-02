Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Living Without Valid Visa In Delhi
The accused duo, Monabbir Ahmed and Rajeeb Bepari, were apprehended by a Special Staff team of the Delhi Police from Barakhamba area.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Special Staff of Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from the Barakhamba area of the national capital on charges of living in India without a valid visa.
After checking their identity and other relevant documents, the police produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal proceedings. The duo have been identified as 33-year-old Monabbir Ahmed and 35-year-old Rajeeb Bepari.
Following their production at FRRO, they are now lodged at the Bangladeshi Detention Centre at Saray Rohilla.
According to the police, a team of Special Staff launched an operation at the Barakhamba police station area based on a tip-off about Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in New Delhi, and the duo were apprehended during the operation.
The investigation revealed that Monabbir Ahmed had entered India on August 26 and Rajeeb Bepari on August 27 without a valid visa and were living illegally in the country.
Police said the process for their deportation would be initiated with assistance from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office as per the prescribed rules.
Delhi police have stepped up efforts to detect Bangladeshi residents staying in the city illegally and many such individuals have been arrested in the recent past.
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