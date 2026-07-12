Two Associates Of Fugitive Gangster Prince Khan Arrested In Jharkhand
Earlier, four associates of the Prince Khan gang, Aman Khan, Murtaza Ansari, Mohammed Nazim and Krish Kumar Singh, were arrested in connection with the case.
By PTI
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Chatra: Two alleged associates of fugitive gangster Prince Khan were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for their suspected role in an extortion and death threat case involving a local businessman, police said on Saturday. The accused were arrested on Friday night by Chatra police with assistance from Bihar Police, they said.
Chatra SP Animesh Naithani said the two were allegedly involved in conducting reconnaissance and facilitating the delivery of extortion money to the Prince Khan gang.
"Acting on specific inputs, a team led by Chatra SDPO Sunny Vardhan arrested Mohammed Asfaq Alam (30), a resident of Gidda under Kayam Nagar police station in Bihar's Bhojpur district, and Shadab Ansari (32), a resident of Gonodih under Kadir Nagar police station in Dhanbad district," the SP told reporters.
Naithani said Hunterganj-based businessman Premchand Singh had lodged a complaint earlier this year alleging that Dhanbad-based gangster Prince Khan had demanded Rs 2 crore over the phone.
"A death threat was issued after the extortion demand was not met. An FIR was registered at Hunterganj police station. Earlier, four associates of the Prince Khan gang -- Aman Khan, Murtaza Ansari, Mohammed Nazim and Krish Kumar Singh -- were arrested in connection with the case," he said.
Police said Shadab Ansari's brother, who lives in Dubai, is allegedly a key associate of Prince Khan. During interrogation, Shadab allegedly admitted that, at his brother's direction, he had collected Rs 1.5 lakh in Dhanbad and handed it over to shooters, Naithani said.
He also alleged that funds had been transferred to Shadab from Dubai through the hawala network. The SP said efforts were on to trace and arrest other members of the Prince Khan gang with the assistance of police in other districts.
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