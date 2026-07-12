ETV Bharat / state

Two Associates Of Fugitive Gangster Prince Khan Arrested In Jharkhand

Chatra: Two alleged associates of fugitive gangster Prince Khan were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for their suspected role in an extortion and death threat case involving a local businessman, police said on Saturday. The accused were arrested on Friday night by Chatra police with assistance from Bihar Police, they said.

Chatra SP Animesh Naithani said the two were allegedly involved in conducting reconnaissance and facilitating the delivery of extortion money to the Prince Khan gang.

"Acting on specific inputs, a team led by Chatra SDPO Sunny Vardhan arrested Mohammed Asfaq Alam (30), a resident of Gidda under Kayam Nagar police station in Bihar's Bhojpur district, and Shadab Ansari (32), a resident of Gonodih under Kadir Nagar police station in Dhanbad district," the SP told reporters.

Naithani said Hunterganj-based businessman Premchand Singh had lodged a complaint earlier this year alleging that Dhanbad-based gangster Prince Khan had demanded Rs 2 crore over the phone.