Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed In Ambush In Manipur's Ukhrul
DG of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and all ranks of the force paid tributes to the two soldiers and expressed condolences to families
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Tezpur : Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed in an ambush by suspected militants on a security convoy along National Highway-202 near Noungshong Kong village in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
Official sources, the militants opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. Reinforcements from the security forces immediately rushed to the site and launched a counter-operation. The area has been cordoned off, and intensive search operations are currently underway to track down and neutralise the militants involved in the attack. The Assam Rifles identified the slain personnel as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.
In a statement, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and all ranks of the force paid solemn tribute to the two soldiers and expressed deep condolences to their families, saying they made the "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." Security has been heightened in and around the area as operations continue.
TRIBUTES TO OUR BRAVEHEARTS— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) July 6, 2026
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General #AssamRifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to WO Balwant Singh & Hav Chandra Mohan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur today and offer deep condolences to… pic.twitter.com/AAzD7kYmmk
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killings, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Ukhrul Police Station, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
"The government will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Those responsible for the murders will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land," he said.
The Naga-majority Ukhrul district has witnessed several incidents of violence since February. Tensions escalated after the alleged assault of a Naga villager by a group of Kuki miscreants, leading to civilian deaths, arson and road blockades.
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