ETV Bharat / state

Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed In Ambush In Manipur's Ukhrul

Tezpur : Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed in an ambush by suspected militants on a security convoy along National Highway-202 near Noungshong Kong village in Manipur's Ukhrul district.



Official sources, the militants opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. Reinforcements from the security forces immediately rushed to the site and launched a counter-operation. The area has been cordoned off, and intensive search operations are currently underway to track down and neutralise the militants involved in the attack. The Assam Rifles identified the slain personnel as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.

In a statement, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and all ranks of the force paid solemn tribute to the two soldiers and expressed deep condolences to their families, saying they made the "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." Security has been heightened in and around the area as operations continue.