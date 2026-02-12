Two Arrested With 7.6 Kg Heroin In Amritsar
Police said that the arrested suspects were operating a drone-based drug supply network under the direction of a handler based in Dubai.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Amritsar: Amritsar Police on Thursday busted a cross-border drug smuggling network with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of 7.6 kg heroin, officials said. Police have also recovered Rs 21,800 of drug money, they said.
The accused were identified as Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahib (19), a resident of Fatehgarh Churian Batala, and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan (26), a resident of Kotkhalsa. The two have previous criminal records, including cases under the Arms Act and snatching-related offences.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. He revealed that the accused had ordered heroin from Pakistan using drones, and the consignments were delivered through the Dera Baba Nanak border area.
According to police, the duo was in contact with a Dubai-based handler identified as Karandeep alias Karan. The accused allegedly operated the drug network on his instructions, collecting consignments dropped near the border and supplying them across various districts of Punjab.
Police said Karandeep used to send GPS locations to the accused’s mobile phones, after which Sahibpreet and Gagandeep used to pick them up. Commissioner Bhullar further said that Karandeep is also linked to a recent seizure of 140 kg of heroin recovered by the Rajasansi Amritsar Rural Police, in which Karandeep’s mother and his sister have already been arrested.
“Drug smugglers sitting abroad are targeting young people and luring them into crime. Parents should closely monitor their children, as innocent youth are getting trapped in these networks,” Bhullar said. Further investigation into the smuggling network and its cross-border links is underway.
