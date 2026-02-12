ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested With 7.6 Kg Heroin In Amritsar

Amritsar: Amritsar Police on Thursday busted a cross-border drug smuggling network with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of 7.6 kg heroin, officials said. Police have also recovered Rs 21,800 of drug money, they said.

The accused were identified as Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahib (19), a resident of Fatehgarh Churian Batala, and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan (26), a resident of Kotkhalsa. The two have previous criminal records, including cases under the Arms Act and snatching-related offences.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. He revealed that the accused had ordered heroin from Pakistan using drones, and the consignments were delivered through the Dera Baba Nanak border area.

According to police, the duo was in contact with a Dubai-based handler identified as Karandeep alias Karan. The accused allegedly operated the drug network on his instructions, collecting consignments dropped near the border and supplying them across various districts of Punjab.