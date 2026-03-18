ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested With Hand Grenades In Punjab

Chandigarh/Bathinda: The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major terror threat following the arrest of two men and the recovery of two hand grenades here. The arrested accused have been identified as Buta Singh alias Gurpreet Singh alias Gopu, a resident of Ferozepur and Harmander Singh alias Nikka, a resident of Moga, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered grenades were part of an illegal supply chain linked to cross-border elements, intended to disrupt peace and public safety in the border state. The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and identify other associates involved in this module.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said that police teams had received a reliable input that two operatives linked to a terror module had retrieved hand grenades. Acting swiftly on intelligence input, CI Bathinda launched an intelligence-led operation and apprehended both the suspects from Moga-Ferozepur Road and recovered two hand grenades from their possession, she said.