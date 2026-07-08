Two Arrested With 11 Kg Marijuana Worth Rs 5 Crore At Bhubaneswar Airport
Officials suspect the contraband, concealed inside food packets, was destined for West Bengal and are investigating a wider trafficking network.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have seized 11 kg of marijuana (hydroponic weed), valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international market, from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, officials said.
The two accused, identified as Dilip from Odisha and Irfan Khan from West Bengal, were arrested after officials intercepted them on their arrival from Bangkok on Tuesday.
According to DRI, the contraband was concealed inside chocolate boxes and chips packets in the passengers’ luggage. The seizure was made following specific intelligence inputs.
Preliminary investigation suggests the hydroponic weed was intended to be smuggled to West Bengal. Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify others in the trafficking network.
Officials said this is the first time an Odisha resident has allegedly been found linked to a hydroponic weed smuggling racket operating through the airport.
The latest seizure comes amid a series of similar drug busts at Bhubaneswar airport. Earlier this year, the DRI seized 11 kg of hydroponic weed on May 12, 5 kg on March 25, 8 kg on January 4 and 4 kg in December last year in separate cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok.
Hydroponic weed is cannabis or marijuana grown without soil, using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions and inert mediums to maximise potency, speed, and plant size.
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