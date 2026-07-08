ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested With 11 Kg Marijuana Worth Rs 5 Crore At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have seized 11 kg of marijuana (hydroponic weed), valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international market, from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, officials said.

The two accused, identified as Dilip from Odisha and Irfan Khan from West Bengal, were arrested after officials intercepted them on their arrival from Bangkok on Tuesday.

According to DRI, the contraband was concealed inside chocolate boxes and chips packets in the passengers’ luggage. The seizure was made following specific intelligence inputs.

Preliminary investigation suggests the hydroponic weed was intended to be smuggled to West Bengal. Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify others in the trafficking network.