ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Sitamarhi For Suspected Links With Pakistan-Based Gangster, Individuals

Sitamarhi: Bihar's Sitamarhi police have arrested two suspects for allegedly being in contact with some Pakistan-based individuals and a gangster through social media.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhlaq and Mohammad Arman, are both residents of Takaur village under the Garha police station area. After interrogation, the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The Garha police have registered a case (No. 78/26) and initiated further proceedings.

The two were arrested during a raid conducted by Garha police station on a report from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police claim to have found concrete evidence that both individuals were in contact with an alleged Pakistani gangster named Rana Hasnain via Instagram and WhatsApp. Technical analysis of their mobile phones revealed several Pakistani phone numbers, chat logs, and other digital evidence.

According to the Sitamarhi police, initial investigation revealed that the two were allegedly instructed via social media platforms to incite communal tension, encourage incidents like mob lynching, and carry out anti-national activities. Digital evidence recovered from the mobile phones of the two suspects indicates that they had been in contact with individuals based in Pakistan via social media for a long time. Currently, the police and other security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.