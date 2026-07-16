Two Arrested In Sitamarhi For Suspected Links With Pakistan-Based Gangster, Individuals
Digital evidence indicates they had been in contact with many Pakistan-based individuals via social media for a long time, reports ETV Bharat's Dharmendra Jha.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Sitamarhi: Bihar's Sitamarhi police have arrested two suspects for allegedly being in contact with some Pakistan-based individuals and a gangster through social media.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhlaq and Mohammad Arman, are both residents of Takaur village under the Garha police station area. After interrogation, the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The Garha police have registered a case (No. 78/26) and initiated further proceedings.
The two were arrested during a raid conducted by Garha police station on a report from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police claim to have found concrete evidence that both individuals were in contact with an alleged Pakistani gangster named Rana Hasnain via Instagram and WhatsApp. Technical analysis of their mobile phones revealed several Pakistani phone numbers, chat logs, and other digital evidence.
#BiharPolice की बड़ी कार्रवाई !— Bihar Police (@bihar_police) July 15, 2026
संदिग्ध नेटवर्क से कथित संपर्क के आरोप में दो गिरफ्तार....
सीतामढ़ी जिले के गाढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पुलिस द्वारा गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी कर दो संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों को पकड़ा गया। (1/4)
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.#HainTaiyaarHum #bihar pic.twitter.com/vy3fJNA6oh
According to the Sitamarhi police, initial investigation revealed that the two were allegedly instructed via social media platforms to incite communal tension, encourage incidents like mob lynching, and carry out anti-national activities. Digital evidence recovered from the mobile phones of the two suspects indicates that they had been in contact with individuals based in Pakistan via social media for a long time. Currently, the police and other security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
As per a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police's office, "Mobile phones, social media accounts, and electronic devices of both accused have been seized. A digital forensic examination is being conducted to clarify the extent of their communication with the Pakistan-based suspects and identify the individuals with whom contact was established. Also, the police are trying to determine if any other persons were recruited into this network."
Preliminary investigations have also revealed that both suspects were receiving training and guidance online. However, the police are currently investigating whether any action was actually taken based on these instructions.
Another significant revelation has emerged from the investigation. Officials said the two suspects were in constant contact with the accused involved in a case registered in Katihar district, investigations of which are already underway. Authorities are now examining potential links between the two cases.
Investigative agencies are trying to determine whether this is an organised network or if youths were being lured into radicalisation and anti-national activities through social media.
Police have identified another suspect, Abdul Ahad, a resident of Takaur village under the Garha police station area, and raids are on to locate him. Officials believe Ahad's arrest could yield further crucial information about the entire network.
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