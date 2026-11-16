ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Rs 75 Crore Loan Scam After Luring Salem Students with Rs 1,000 Commission

Salem: Police in Tamil Nadu's Salem have arrested two persons in connection with a case involving the fraudulent use of college students' bank details, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 75 crore.

More than 20 college students, all from the Ammapettai area of ​​Salem, met Salem City Police Commissioner AG Babu and submitted a formal complaint in this regard. In the petition, the students stated, "We are currently studying at various engineering and government arts and science colleges in Salem. A few months ago, individuals from a private firm approached us with an offer. They promised to pay us a commission of Rs 1,000 if we allowed Rs. 1 lakh to be deposited into our bank accounts and subsequently transferred it to a bank account specified by them. Lured by this offer, we provided them with our Aadhaar card details and bank account information."

The FIR further read, "Following this, they began depositing funds into our accounts, which we then transferred to the accounts they indicated, receiving a commission of Rs 1,000 for each transaction. Recently, however, we received notices at our home addresses from a private bank."

According to the students, the notices stated that an agricultural loan of Rs. 1 lakh had been taken out to purchase cattle, and that the instalments for this loan had not been paid. They were instructed to settle the dues immediately.

"When we inquired with the bank, we were informed that the loans for purchasing cattle had been facilitated through the aforementioned private firm. Furthermore, we learnt that approximately 7,500 individuals across the districts of Salem, Namakkal, and Dharmapuri had similarly obtained such loans,” they mentioned in the complaint.

"When we attempted to contact the firm, they failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. We, therefore, request that appropriate action be taken against those involved in this fraudulent scheme," the petition read.