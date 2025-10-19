Two Arrested In Ludhiana Kidnapping Case Of Officials By Fake Vigilance Officers
According to the Police, the four accused approached the officers and claimed to be from the vigilance department, accusing the officers of accepting bribes
Ludhiana: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two of the four accused involved in the kidnapping of a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and a Junior Engineer (JE) from the Electricity Department posted in Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district. The accused posed as fake vigilance officers and kidnapped the officers, demanding a ransom. The district police stated that the ransom money obtained was Rs 7,20,000. While two accused remain at large, the police said that they will soon apprehend them and recover the full ransom amount.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa, the four accused approached the SDO and JE on October 13, seeking information about obtaining an electricity connection for their pipe factory. They then falsely claimed to be from the vigilance department, accusing the officers of accepting bribes. The accused forcibly abducted the officers, taking them in an Innova car towards Ludhiana and demanding Rs 20 lakh to settle the fabricated case.
The Police official stated that, fearing for their safety, the officers gathered Rs 7,20,000 from their homes and relatives and paid it to the kidnappers, who subsequently released them. Afterwards, the officers reported the incident to the police. A search operation commenced immediately, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
The arrested accused are reportedly residents of the Patiala area and were found in possession of fake reporter identity cards. Police are interrogating them and are confident that the remaining two absconding accused will be detained soon.
