ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Police To Conduct Face-To-Face Interrogation Of Two Arrested Accused

Police have arrested two accused, Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh, in the hit-and-run incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: After two accused were arrested in the Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run case, police will interrogate Kalyan Bainsla face-to-face with Lovneesh to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each accused.

The two are expected to be produced before a city court, after which police will seek their remand for further questioning.

Police have identified the main accused as 33-year-old Kalyan Bainsla, a resident of Chandhat in Palwal, Haryana. Police have identified the second accused as 34-year-old Lovneesh, a resident of New Colony, Palwal. According to police, Lovneesh was present in the car with Bainsla when the incident took place.

The Crime Branch Sohna team arrested Bainsla on September 15 in the area between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Lovneesh was subsequently arrested from Palwal.

Police said the second accused was allegedly with Bainsla after the incident and they are examining his role as part of the investigation.

Police To Question Both Accused

Police said they may question the two accused separately and confront them with each other to verify their statements and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas, along with the videos that surfaced on social media.

The case was initially registered suo motu at Sector-56 Police Station after the Gurugram Police Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed a video of the incident on September 14. The video showed a car hitting a woman biker on Golf Course Road on the morning of September 13.

Following analysis of CCTV footage and the investigation, police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder. Police also added Sections 78 and 79 of the BNS based on the woman's statement. Section 78 deals with stalking, while Section 79 relates to acts against the modesty of a woman.