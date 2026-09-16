Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Police To Conduct Face-To-Face Interrogation Of Two Arrested Accused
Police are examining the sequence of events, statements, CCTV footage and the accused's movements after the September 13 incident in Gurugram.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Gurugram: After two accused were arrested in the Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run case, police will interrogate Kalyan Bainsla face-to-face with Lovneesh to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each accused.
The two are expected to be produced before a city court, after which police will seek their remand for further questioning.
Police have identified the main accused as 33-year-old Kalyan Bainsla, a resident of Chandhat in Palwal, Haryana. Police have identified the second accused as 34-year-old Lovneesh, a resident of New Colony, Palwal. According to police, Lovneesh was present in the car with Bainsla when the incident took place.
The Crime Branch Sohna team arrested Bainsla on September 15 in the area between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Lovneesh was subsequently arrested from Palwal.
Police said the second accused was allegedly with Bainsla after the incident and they are examining his role as part of the investigation.
Police To Question Both Accused
Police said they may question the two accused separately and confront them with each other to verify their statements and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas, along with the videos that surfaced on social media.
The case was initially registered suo motu at Sector-56 Police Station after the Gurugram Police Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed a video of the incident on September 14. The video showed a car hitting a woman biker on Golf Course Road on the morning of September 13.
Following analysis of CCTV footage and the investigation, police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder. Police also added Sections 78 and 79 of the BNS based on the woman's statement. Section 78 deals with stalking, while Section 79 relates to acts against the modesty of a woman.
Accused Went Missing After Media Interview
According to police, Bainsla gave an interview to the media after the incident and subsequently switched off his mobile phone. He then allegedly fled to avoid arrest. Police formed three teams to trace him, and investigators analysed CCTV footage to establish his movements.
Police also recovered the car allegedly used in the incident. The vehicle is registered to an acquaintance of Bainsla.
According to the woman's account, she was riding her motorcycle on Golf Course Road when the car allegedly approached her from behind and hit her. She later shared a video of the incident on social media, following which the case drew widespread attention.
Accused Injured During Escape Attempt
Police said that after Bainsla was arrested, he allegedly attempted to escape custody on the pretext of going to urinate. During the attempt, he fell and sustained injuries. Police then took him to a hospital, where he received first aid.
The woman biker also recorded her statement during the investigation. Police are examining her allegations regarding stalking, harassment and the circumstances preceding the collision.
The investigation remains underway, and police are reviewing available video footage, CCTV recordings, statements, and other evidence to establish the full sequence of events and the role of those involved.
Also Read:
- 'Why Didn't He Stop After Hitting Me?' Woman Biker Releases Another Video In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case
- Gurugram Biker Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested As Police Add Attempt-to-murder Charge
- Bikers Were Riding Erratically: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Says Viral Video Incomplete In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case