Two Arrested In Chandigarh for Alleged Rs 60 Lakh Immigration Fraud
The accused allegedly lured victims with job offers and work permits in New Zealand, collected money and later shut their office before disappearing.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Chandigarh: City police have arrested two people in connection with a major immigration fraud case in which they allegedly cheated people by promising overseas jobs and work permits.
According to police, the accused allegedly lured victims with offers of jobs and work permits in New Zealand, collected large sums of money from them, and later shut their office before disappearing.
Police said several complaints had been received against an immigration consultancy operating in Sector 26. Complainants alleged they were charged hefty amounts on the promise of being sent to New Zealand with guaranteed employment, but neither visas were arranged nor was the money refunded.
Following an investigation, police arrested Yuvraj Sawanti and Harneet Walia, who were allegedly running the consultancy under the name The True Consultancy Private Limited.
Complainant Amit Bali told police that the accused had assured him his work permit would be processed quickly and that he would secure a job abroad. Based on these assurances, money was allegedly collected from him repeatedly. However, when no progress was made, the accused reportedly shut down the office and went absconding.
Police said the alleged fraud amounts to nearly Rs 60 lakh.
Preliminary investigation has also revealed that multiple immigration fraud cases may have previously been registered against the two accused.
Officials said further investigation is underway to determine how many people may have been targeted by the alleged scam. Police are also examining the accused’s bank records and financial transactions.
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