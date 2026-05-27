ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Chandigarh for Alleged Rs 60 Lakh Immigration Fraud

Chandigarh: City police have arrested two people in connection with a major immigration fraud case in which they allegedly cheated people by promising overseas jobs and work permits.

According to police, the accused allegedly lured victims with offers of jobs and work permits in New Zealand, collected large sums of money from them, and later shut their office before disappearing.

Police said several complaints had been received against an immigration consultancy operating in Sector 26. Complainants alleged they were charged hefty amounts on the promise of being sent to New Zealand with guaranteed employment, but neither visas were arranged nor was the money refunded.

Following an investigation, police arrested Yuvraj Sawanti and Harneet Walia, who were allegedly running the consultancy under the name The True Consultancy Private Limited.