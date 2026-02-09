Two Arrested In Alleged Gangrape Of Woman In Uttarakhand's Roorkee
The accused allegedly raped the woman while she was alone at home after giving her a cold drink laced with drugs.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Roorkee: Police have arrested two men accused of gang-raping a woman after giving her cold drinks laced with drugs in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.
It is understood that the arrested duo, the identity of whom was not immediately known, was produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody.
The case stems from a recent complaint of the woman with the Civil Lines Police Station in Roorkee. In the complaint, the woman stated that her husband works at a brick kiln and had gone to Kotdwar for work about six months ago. While her husband was away, the woman said that her husband's friend came to her house while she was alone.
According to the woman, the accused, a resident of Jauraasi village, offered her a cold drink laced with drugs which made her disoriented. She further alleged that the accused called two of his friends and gang raped her. The accused also shot a video of the sexual assault, she said adding one of the accused continued to rape her repeatedly, threatening to circulate the video. The woman said that when she refused to comply with his demands, he leaked the obscene video.
The woman later lodged a complaint with the police and demanded action against the accused. Police have registered a case into the matter while further investigation is underway. While police have arrested the main accused and his accomplice from their hideouts in Jauraasi village, a third accused is still at large.
Read More: