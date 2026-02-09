ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Alleged Gangrape Of Woman In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Roorkee: Police have arrested two men accused of gang-raping a woman after giving her cold drinks laced with drugs in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

It is understood that the arrested duo, the identity of whom was not immediately known, was produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody.

The case stems from a recent complaint of the woman with the Civil Lines Police Station in Roorkee. In the complaint, the woman stated that her husband works at a brick kiln and had gone to Kotdwar for work about six months ago. While her husband was away, the woman said that her husband's friend came to her house while she was alone.