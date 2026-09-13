ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Holding Priest Hostage, Demanding Ransom As God Didn’t Fulfil Their Wish

New Delhi/Noida: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for holding a priest hostage and demanding ransom from him as he could not get their wish fulfilled.

Some time ago, Ashish and Pravesh Yadav, natives of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, had engaged a Noida-based priest, Anil Tiwari, to perform a religious ritual. The objective was to fulfil a specific wish. However, when the desire remained unfulfilled despite the passage of time, the accused decided to target the priest instead of directing their grievance toward God.

They lured the priest to Jaunpur under the pretext of performing another ritual. Upon his arrival, he was held captive in a room. The accused demanded a refund of the money spent on the initial ritual. Subsequently, they demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his family for his release and threatened to kill him.