Two Arrested For Holding Priest Hostage, Demanding Ransom As God Didn’t Fulfil Their Wish
The accused demanded a refund of the money spent on the initial ritual, a ransom of Rs 1 lakh and threatened to kill him.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for holding a priest hostage and demanding ransom from him as he could not get their wish fulfilled.
Some time ago, Ashish and Pravesh Yadav, natives of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, had engaged a Noida-based priest, Anil Tiwari, to perform a religious ritual. The objective was to fulfil a specific wish. However, when the desire remained unfulfilled despite the passage of time, the accused decided to target the priest instead of directing their grievance toward God.
They lured the priest to Jaunpur under the pretext of performing another ritual. Upon his arrival, he was held captive in a room. The accused demanded a refund of the money spent on the initial ritual. Subsequently, they demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his family for his release and threatened to kill him.
Upon being informed of the incident, the police formed a team to investigate and subsequently arrested two accused individuals.
ADCP Manisha Singh said: "After the victim's family lodged a complaint at the Noida Sector 113 police station, the police laid a trap. When the accused arrived to collect the ransom money, the police apprehended both of them near Sarfabad and cracked the case. This incident is not merely about kidnapping or extortion; it raises questions about where the boundaries between faith and superstition lie in society."
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