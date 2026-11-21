Two Arms Dealers From Bihar Arrested In Odisha's Bhubaneswar; Weapons And Ammunition Seized
The accused, from Munger in Bihar, had disembarked from a train at Jatni railway station and were enroute to execute an arms deal.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday apprehended two arms dealers from Bihar, in Bhubaneswar.
Two 7 mm country-made pistols along with four rounds of ammunition as well as four single-shot pistols along with another four rounds were seized from the accused, identified as Akash Kumar Singh (44) and Rajesh Sharma (45), both from Munger district of Bihar.
In addition to the weapons and ammunitions, Rs 5,600 in cash, two mobile phones, and train tickets were seized from the accused. Police said the accused had arrived in train from Bihar to traffic the firearm and disembarked at Jatni railway station in the morning.
A team of STF conducted a raid and apprehended them while they were on their way to carry out the arms deal. STF IG Himanshu Kumar Lal stated, "The two accused are inter-state gangsters who were involved in trafficking of firearms into Odisha. We will seek the court's permission to take them on remand for further interrogation. Many of the major incidents involving firearms in Odisha are linked to weapons trafficked from Munger."
The IG further said the STF had formed a team to monitor an inter-state arms trafficking network, with specific focus on weapons originating from Munger. More seizures are expected to follow. "The STF is keeping a close watch on criminal elements in the state who use firearms to commit crimes," Lal said.
He said raids will be conducted on arms manufacturing units located in Munger. The STF had seized firearms linked to Munger in the past as well. In December 2025, six firearms and a number of live cartridges were seized from one Pintu Kumar of Munger. Similarly, in May 2025, eight firearms and several live cartridges were seized from Dilip Shah of Bihar, Lal informed.
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