ETV Bharat / state

Two Arms Dealers From Bihar Arrested In Odisha's Bhubaneswar; Weapons And Ammunition Seized

(Left) STF IG Himanshu Kumar Lal and the weapons and ammunition seized from the accused ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday apprehended two arms dealers from Bihar, in Bhubaneswar.

Two 7 mm country-made pistols along with four rounds of ammunition as well as four single-shot pistols along with another four rounds were seized from the accused, identified as Akash Kumar Singh (44) and Rajesh Sharma (45), both from Munger district of Bihar.

In addition to the weapons and ammunitions, Rs 5,600 in cash, two mobile phones, and train tickets were seized from the accused. Police said the accused had arrived in train from Bihar to traffic the firearm and disembarked at Jatni railway station in the morning. A team of STF conducted a raid and apprehended them while they were on their way to carry out the arms deal. STF IG Himanshu Kumar Lal stated, "The two accused are inter-state gangsters who were involved in trafficking of firearms into Odisha. We will seek the court's permission to take them on remand for further interrogation. Many of the major incidents involving firearms in Odisha are linked to weapons trafficked from Munger."