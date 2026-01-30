Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Injured As Rs 10 Coin Explodes In Her Hand In Punjab's Abohar
The girl was given the coin by her mother and it exploded while she was playing with her elder sister on Friday morning.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Fazilka: In a bizarre incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was injured after a coin of Rs 10 denomination she was holding reportedly exploded, in Abohar town of Punjab's Fazilka district on Friday.
The injured girl, Srishti and her parents, originally from Rajasthan, reside in Indira Nagari locality of Abohar. Her father works in Abohar as a soup vendor. The girl's mother Geeta said she had given Rs 10 coins to Srishti and her elder daughter as she considers it auspicious. "I consider my daughters as Laxmi and hand them over Rs 10 coins in the morning everyday," she said.
Geeta said her both daughters were playing outside when the Rs 10 coin Srishti was holding, exploded. Srishti sustained minor burn injuries in both her hands in the explosion.
Gaurav, a local said, he heard a strange sound like that of a low-intensity firecracker and scolded the girls thinking they were deflating a bicycle tyre. "However, when I came out of my house, I saw Srishti's both hands was burnt. I looked around and saw nothing there that could have burnt her hand."
Gaurav then took Srishti to his house and applied toothpaste on her hands. He then talked to Geeta and found the Rs 10 coin at the spot where the girls were playing. The coin, he said, had exploded. "It is strange and bizarre. The incident, though minor must be investigated as it is unprecedented," Gaurav said. Srishti's parents have not lodged any formal complaint but too want the incident investigated.
