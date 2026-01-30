ETV Bharat / state

Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Injured As Rs 10 Coin Explodes In Her Hand In Punjab's Abohar

Fazilka: In a bizarre incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was injured after a coin of Rs 10 denomination she was holding reportedly exploded, in Abohar town of Punjab's Fazilka district on Friday.

The injured girl, Srishti and her parents, originally from Rajasthan, reside in Indira Nagari locality of Abohar. Her father works in Abohar as a soup vendor. The girl's mother Geeta said she had given Rs 10 coins to Srishti and her elder daughter as she considers it auspicious. "I consider my daughters as Laxmi and hand them over Rs 10 coins in the morning everyday," she said.

Geeta said her both daughters were playing outside when the Rs 10 coin Srishti was holding, exploded. Srishti sustained minor burn injuries in both her hands in the explosion.