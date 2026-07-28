ETV Bharat / state

Two Alleged Bangladeshi Nationals, Indian Agent Arrested In Bihar's Kishanganj

The suspect was identified as Zakir Hussain (24). During questioning, police raided his residence and later arrested a Bangladeshi woman, Taiba Islam alias Tanzila Akhtar, who was allegedly living there, along with her husband, Hasan Sheikh alias Hasan Ullah (32), from Dealer Chowk in Mahin village. The couple have been accused of staying in India illegally.

Acting on a tip-off received by Acting Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla, SDPO-I Khusru Siraj, along with the Intelligence Unit, launched a vehicle-checking drive near Prem Pul on Monday. During the operation, police stopped a suspicious motorcyclist who attempted to flee but was overpowered with the help of armed personnel.

Kishanganj: Bihar Police have arrested two alleged Bangladeshi nationals and their Indian agent in Kishanganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested Indian agent, Hussain, is a resident of Dealer Chowk, Mahin village in Kishanganj. Bangladeshi national Hasan Sheikh is a native of Shariatpur district, while his wife Taiba Islam alias Tanzila Akhtar (28) is from Narayanganj district. Police said the couple had allegedly been hiding in Kishanganj for a long time.

During interrogation, the Bangladeshi nationals failed to produce any valid documents authorising their stay in India. Hasan Sheikh told police that his wife was staying at Zakir Hussain's house. Investigators suspect Zakir was sheltering the foreign nationals and acting as their local agent.

During the search, police recovered forged Aadhaar and PAN cards, two mobile phones, eight SIM cards, a motorcycle, Indian currency and Bangladeshi Taka. All seized items have been taken into custody for further investigation.

An FIR has been registered at Kishanganj police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All three accused have been arrested and are being questioned. Police are probing a suspected network involved in illegal infiltration and the use of forged identity documents.