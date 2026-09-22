ETV Bharat / state

Two Adults Have Right To Choose Life Partners: Delhi High Court On Inter-Caste Marriage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stated that two consenting adults have the right to marry of their own free will. A bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the right to choose a life partner and live together peacefully is an integral part of personal liberty, dignity, and privacy, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

While passing the judgment, the High Court ordered police protection for a couple from Rajasthan who had entered into an inter-caste marriage.

During the hearing, lawyers Hasnain Ali Zubairi and Adrija Bhadra, representing the petitioner couple, stated that the woman is 25 years old and the man is 23; they belong to different castes. They voluntarily tied the knot on September 11 at the Arya Samaj Mandir Khirki Trust, and their marriage was registered on September 14.