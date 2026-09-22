Two Adults Have Right To Choose Life Partners: Delhi High Court On Inter-Caste Marriage
Parents of the woman, unhappy with the marriage, had filed an FIR against the petitioner couple in a Rajasthan police station.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stated that two consenting adults have the right to marry of their own free will. A bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the right to choose a life partner and live together peacefully is an integral part of personal liberty, dignity, and privacy, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
While passing the judgment, the High Court ordered police protection for a couple from Rajasthan who had entered into an inter-caste marriage.
During the hearing, lawyers Hasnain Ali Zubairi and Adrija Bhadra, representing the petitioner couple, stated that the woman is 25 years old and the man is 23; they belong to different castes. They voluntarily tied the knot on September 11 at the Arya Samaj Mandir Khirki Trust, and their marriage was registered on September 14.
The woman stated that her parents were unhappy with the inter-caste marriage and had been issuing threats. On September 12, the couple's lawyer had informed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jhotwara police station in Rajasthan about the marriage and provided the relevant documents. Despite this, the Jhotwara police station registered an FIR against them under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The Court directed the SHO of the Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi to provide appropriate assistance to the couple in the event of any potential threat. The Court also ordered that the petitioners be provided with details regarding the local police station and the beat constable. It further directed that the couple's current address be communicated to the concerned police station through their lawyers.
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