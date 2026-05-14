ETV Bharat / state

Two Accused In Haldwani Banbhoolpura Violence Case Surrender Before Court, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Haldwani: Two accused, Javed Siddiqui and Arshad Ayub, in the high-profile Banbhoolpura violence case, have surrendered before the court of the Additional District Judge (ADJ)-I in Haldwani after the Supreme Court cancelled their default bail. The court has sent both accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Earlier, alleged mastermind Abdul Malik was also granted bail in the same case. On May 4, 2026, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta cancelled the default bail granted to the two accused by the Uttarakhand High Court. The apex court had directed them to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

The top court observed that the High Court had committed "serious errors" both on facts and in law while granting bail. The bench also stated that the High Court’s remarks against the investigating agency were "completely incorrect and contrary to facts." Following the Supreme Court order, both accused surrendered before the Haldwani court on May 12.

On February 8, 2024, violence erupted in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area during an anti-encroachment drive on government land.