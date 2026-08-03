ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Cow Slaughter In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Kota police arrested two people for cow slaughter and recovered over 30 kg of beef from them in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Beef was recovered from the accused, Rakesh Anant and Rahul Anant, residents of Darrikapa village, along with weapons and a motorcycle, said police. According to Kota police, a special campaign has been launched against illegal cattle slaughter and sale of beef on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Rajneesh Singh. Police stated the action was carried out under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Madhulika Singh, SDPO, Kota, Nupur Upadhyay, and Station House Officer, Inspector Shashikant Bhardwaj.

Police said, an informant reported the slaughter of cattle and the sale of prohibited meat. "Acting on the information, the accused were arrested and legal action was taken by registering a case against them under relevant sections of BNS and sections 5 and 10 of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Animal Protection Act, 2004. Both accused were produced before a court from where they were sent to jail on judicial remand, said Upadhyay.