Two Held For Cow Slaughter In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Police seized 35.40 kilograms of beef and bones, two scrapers used for skinning, two tangias, and a motorcycle from the accused.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Bilaspur: Kota police arrested two people for cow slaughter and recovered over 30 kg of beef from them in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
Beef was recovered from the accused, Rakesh Anant and Rahul Anant, residents of Darrikapa village, along with weapons and a motorcycle, said police. According to Kota police, a special campaign has been launched against illegal cattle slaughter and sale of beef on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Rajneesh Singh. Police stated the action was carried out under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Madhulika Singh, SDPO, Kota, Nupur Upadhyay, and Station House Officer, Inspector Shashikant Bhardwaj.
Police said, an informant reported the slaughter of cattle and the sale of prohibited meat. "Acting on the information, the accused were arrested and legal action was taken by registering a case against them under relevant sections of BNS and sections 5 and 10 of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Animal Protection Act, 2004. Both accused were produced before a court from where they were sent to jail on judicial remand, said Upadhyay.
She said police seized 35.40 kilograms of beef and bones, two scrapers used for skinning, two tangias, and the motorcycle used in the incident from the accused. Further investigation into the matter is on, said police.
Last year, a large quantity of beef was seized from a dhaba at Phagwara in Punjab. The beef was stored in a refrigerator and was supplied to different dhabas nearby. Workers of a Hindu outfit informed police of beef being stored at a dhaba following which the eatery was raided and the meat seized.
Police said a large quantity of beef, envelopes, weighing scales and other items were recovered from the dhaba. The members of the Hindu outfit staged a protest and warned the administration that if those behind the trade were not arrested soon, they will shut down Phagwara town.
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