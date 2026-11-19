ETV Bharat / state

Two Abandoned Elephant Calves Being Trained For Return To Wild At Rajaji National Park

Haridwar: Two elephant calves that had got separated from their mother and herd are presently being trained for their return to the wild. Virat and Abhay have been living in the elephant enclosure in the Chila Range of Rajaji National Park for almost ten months, with the authorities focusing on their training, nutrition, and health.

They had been found abandoned in the forest in extremely weak condition. But now they can be seen as healthy young pachyderms playing with each other and roaming around the area throughout the day.

Officials disclosed that Virat was around three months old when he got separated from his herd in the Lachhiwala forest in Dehradun. Abhay was also found alone and helpless in the Khara area of Shyampur Range of the Haridwar Forest Division. He was only a couple of days old and was unable even to stand properly. A Forest Department team had rescued both the cubs, and took them under their protection, later placing them in the elephant enclosure in the Chila Range.

Officials informed that elephants are herd animals and young ones are usually cared for by the older members of the herd. Therefore, Virat and Abhay faced many challenges on being separated from their herds. The Rajaji Park administration placed the two together and started caring for them.

Both of them have been brought up under the supervision of In-charge at Chila Range, Kanchan Nautiyal. They have developed a close friendship. They eat and drink together while spending time playing with each other.

Special diet plan

Doctors have chalked out a special diet plan for the two young elephants, taking into account their age and health. Currently, milk is a major part of their diet, and both are fed 25 litres each daily. Officials said that the amount and timing of feeding are determined according to their needs. Their weight and physical development are regularly monitored. Immediate treatment is provided for any health problems they face.

Both the elephants have become friendly with the mahouts and other staff. They recognise the staff's voices. People visiting the Rajaji National Park are eager to see Virat and Abhay and take pictures of the two, but the Park administration has prohibited this for safety reasons. Both are kept away from the larger elephant enclosures. They are only allowed to be with the older elephants for short periods of time so as not to pose any danger to them.

Officials disclosed that both are kept in separate rooms within the elephant enclosure and are taken out for training and walks at designated times. The administration strives to keep both elephant cubs healthy and adapt to their natural behaviour.

Conservation efforts yield results