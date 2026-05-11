ETV Bharat / state

X Withholds Iltija Mufti's Account in India Days After She Shares Geelani's Urdu Video

In its notification, X said that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand, without offering more explanation.

Srinagar: Social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, on Monday suspended the account of Iltija Mufti, PDP functionary and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in India.

Iltija Mufti was not available for her comments on her account suspension, although PDP leaders and insiders believe that the action comes days after she has shared a video of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani regarding Urdu language.

"Withholding the account of Ms. @IltijaMufti_ , a prominent JKPDP leader who consistently speaks on critical and important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and suppression of democratic voices. Transparency and accountability are essential in a democracy. Silencing voices will not silence the issues. @X @elonmusk," PDP said in a post on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber wing had also registered an FIR after the video was uploaded by Iltija, though it didn't name her in the statement which was released about the FIR.

Following the FIR, Iltija had said that as a responsible citizen of India and law abiding citizen, she would cooperate with the police in its investigation. She had added that the police should stop summoning those who had shared her video.