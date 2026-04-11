ETV Bharat / state

'Twists Of Life': Punjab Man, Missing For 25 Years, Returns Home To Find Wife Has Remarried

Hansa Singh moments after he was found roaming at a market in Nahtaur in UP's Bijnor ( ETV Bharat )

Kapurthala: It was a happy yet emotional homecoming for Hansa Singh for whom the world had completely changed in the last 25 years. A resident of Shiv Dayal Wala in Punjab's Kapurthala, Singh, went missing 25 years back. Hansa had somehow wandered off to Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and was recently found wandering in a distressed condition at a market in Nahtaur. Locals spotted him in torn clothes with a long beard and alerted the police, who took him into custody for questioning. During interrogation by Nahtaur police station in-charge Ravinder Pratap Singh, Hansa revealed details about his identity and native village in Kapurthala. Uttar Pradesh Police coordinated with Punjab authorities, and within 72 hours, Hansa's brother and the village head arrived in Bijnor. Initially, even Hansa's own brother struggled to recognise him. However, when Hansa began recalling childhood memories and family details, the emotional truth unfolded, bringing tears to the eyes of those present around him. “When he started naming people and recalling past incidents, we realised it was indeed him,” a family member said.