'Twists Of Life': Punjab Man, Missing For 25 Years, Returns Home To Find Wife Has Remarried
Hansa Singh had gone missing 25 years back and was found in UP's Bijnor. He returned home to find his wife had married his brother.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Kapurthala: It was a happy yet emotional homecoming for Hansa Singh for whom the world had completely changed in the last 25 years.
A resident of Shiv Dayal Wala in Punjab's Kapurthala, Singh, went missing 25 years back. Hansa had somehow wandered off to Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and was recently found wandering in a distressed condition at a market in Nahtaur. Locals spotted him in torn clothes with a long beard and alerted the police, who took him into custody for questioning.
During interrogation by Nahtaur police station in-charge Ravinder Pratap Singh, Hansa revealed details about his identity and native village in Kapurthala. Uttar Pradesh Police coordinated with Punjab authorities, and within 72 hours, Hansa's brother and the village head arrived in Bijnor. Initially, even Hansa's own brother struggled to recognise him. However, when Hansa began recalling childhood memories and family details, the emotional truth unfolded, bringing tears to the eyes of those present around him.
“When he started naming people and recalling past incidents, we realised it was indeed him,” a family member said.
But the 25 long years of being away from home took a severe toll on Hansa's family as his wife, waiting for him for three years, had remarried. Vimala Devi too got emotional after getting to see him. But she was now in the biggest dilemma of her life.
On the one hand was the man who had married him and went incommunicado. And on the other is Sukh Singh, Hansa's brother whom she married 22 years back and with whom she has three children. Vimala Devi chose Sukh and refused to accept Hansa.
Hansa, who, locals said has lost his mental balance, now lives with his brothers. Village sarpanch Malkit Singh, farmer leader Gursewak Singh and others from the village said Hansa is in dire need of treatment for his mental ailment. They appealed the government to provide Hansa financial assistance.
The incident is not just the story of a family, but also a major question for society. Do relationships end with the passage of time? Or should there be a place for one who returns home after a long time? Law on one hand, social customs on the other, and above all human emotions—these three are clashing with each other in Hansa's story. In the end, only one image remains—a person who has returned home after 25 years, but is still searching for life.
Also Read
Meerut Woman's Emotional Homecoming After Divorce Sparks Conversation On Family Support And Women's Empowerment