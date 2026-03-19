Twist In Tirunelveli Family Tragedy: Autopsy Of Charred Bodies Reveals Victims Had Consumed Poison
Shocking details have emerged after authorities conducted post mortem of four charred bodies found inside a car in Tamil Nadu's Nellai district two days ago.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Tirunelveli: What initially seemed like a case of death by fire in Tamil Nadu's Nellai district, has now taken a fresh twist, as the autopsy reports of four bodies found charred in a car have revealed that the victims had consumed poison before the incident.
On Tuesday, police recovered bodies of four persons from inside a car parked along the roadside leading from Pettaikulam (near Tisayanvilai in the Nellai district) to Attankarai Pallivasal. During investigation, the deceased were identified as Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Chennai; his wife, Syed Nasreen Fathima; their 15-year-old daughter; and their 12-year-old son.
Soon, forensic experts, fingerprint specialists were roped in and sniffer dogs were engaged at the crime scene to collect evidence and conduct an intensive investigation, which has now brought to light several startling details.
It was revealed that Mohammed Rafiq, who had been staying in Nandambakkam, Chennai, had recently sold his own house located there. His wife, Syed Nasreen Fathima, hailed from Thoothukudi district.
Police sources said Rafiq was in severe mental distress due to debt-related issues as money lenders frequently visited his home seeking clearance of money he had taken. Preliminary police investigation suggests that, as a result of this pressure, the family may have relocated from Chennai four months ago to settle in his wife's hometown Alwar Thirunagari in Thoothukudi.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage emerged showing their car, which was later found completely burnt, passing through the Aathankarai bus stand and the toll plaza located on the Chennai-Kanyakumari National Highway around midnight on March 16.
Amid ongoing Ramadan fasting period, all four victims had visited the Aathankarai mosque. There, they donated their belongings including old clothes before departing, police revealed.
Subsequently, police intensified investigation to ascertain whether Rafiq set the car on fire and died by suicide along with his family.
Based on the preliminary findings, District Police Office issued a press release on Wednesday and stated, "Preliminary investigations by the police department indicated that the incident could potentially be a case of suicide or an accident. Consequently, the bodies which were recovered in a burnt state underwent a post-mortem examination at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. The examination revealed that, as the bodies of Mohammed Rafiq and his son were completely charred, no forensic clues or information could be retrieved."
However, autopsy of burnt remains of Rafiq's wife and daughter revealed that they had consumed poison. "Following this, the bodies of all four were handed over to Rafiq's father-in-law, and arrangements were made for their burial in Alwarthirunagari, Thoothukudi district," the release stated.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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Four Charred Bodies, Including Two Children, Found In Car In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli