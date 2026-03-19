ETV Bharat / state

Twist In Tirunelveli Family Tragedy: Autopsy Of Charred Bodies Reveals Victims Had Consumed Poison

Tirunelveli: What initially seemed like a case of death by fire in Tamil Nadu's Nellai district, has now taken a fresh twist, as the autopsy reports of four bodies found charred in a car have revealed that the victims had consumed poison before the incident.

On Tuesday, police recovered bodies of four persons from inside a car parked along the roadside leading from Pettaikulam (near Tisayanvilai in the Nellai district) to Attankarai Pallivasal. During investigation, the deceased were identified as Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Chennai; his wife, Syed Nasreen Fathima; their 15-year-old daughter; and their 12-year-old son.

Soon, forensic experts, fingerprint specialists were roped in and sniffer dogs were engaged at the crime scene to collect evidence and conduct an intensive investigation, which has now brought to light several startling details.

It was revealed that Mohammed Rafiq, who had been staying in Nandambakkam, Chennai, had recently sold his own house located there. His wife, Syed Nasreen Fathima, hailed from Thoothukudi district.

Police sources said Rafiq was in severe mental distress due to debt-related issues as money lenders frequently visited his home seeking clearance of money he had taken. Preliminary police investigation suggests that, as a result of this pressure, the family may have relocated from Chennai four months ago to settle in his wife's hometown Alwar Thirunagari in Thoothukudi.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage emerged showing their car, which was later found completely burnt, passing through the Aathankarai bus stand and the toll plaza located on the Chennai-Kanyakumari National Highway around midnight on March 16.