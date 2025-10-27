ETV Bharat / state

Twist In Satara Suicide Case: Deceased Doctor's Kin Claims She Was Forced To Falsify Postmortem Reports

Beed: The female doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara on October 23 had faced "immense political and police pressure" for over a year and was forced to falsify postmortem and fitness reports, one of her relatives has claimed and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

"She was under a lot of political and police pressure for the last year. Medical staff at the hospital are also involved. Everyone forced her to make wrong postmortem reports and forge fitness certificates. She was being forced to perform more and more postmortems despite other officers being present at the hospital," the deceased doctor's cousin told ANI on Sunday.

Raising concerns over the handling of her body, the cousin alleged procedural lapses after her death. "When she died, there was no one to perform her postmortem till 6 am. They brought her dead body from her residence to the hospital in our absence. All this should have happened in front of the family members," the cousin said.

She said that they suspect that another suicide note might exist, alleging that the doctor had been documenting her distress and complaints in writing.

"We believe that when her dead body was taken to the hospital, she must have left behind another suicide note. She fought hard and wrote 4-page complaint letter. She cannot die with just a little note on her palm," the cousin said.