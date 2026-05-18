Twist In First 'Triple Talaq-Halala' Case Under UCC In Uttarakhand; Phone Containing Key Evidence 'Hacked'
In the first Halala-Triple Talaq case registered under the UCC, the woman's brother has alleged that his mobile phone was hacked to delete key evidence.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Haridwar: In a new twist in the first case involving 'Halala' and 'Triple Talaq' following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, the woman's brother has alleged that his mobile phone was hacked to delete key evidence related to the case.
Police have initiated fresh proceedings against the accused following a complaint in this regard.
Victim's Brother Files Complaint with Police
The woman's brother lodged a complaint with the Buggawala Police, stating that a relative of his brother-in-law hacked into his mobile phone and compromised the phone's email ID and password, subsequently wiping out all the data stored on the device. Furthermore, critical files, WhatsApp chats, and call records pertinent to the case—which were considered vital evidence for the prosecution—were also deleted, he said.
Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused, Rahman, under the provisions of the IT Act.
Case Registered on April 5; Charge Sheet Filed
The case stems from a complaint by the woman on April 5 to the police, accusing her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. The woman also leveled grave allegations against her husband, including pronouncing 'Triple Talaq' and pressuring her to undergo 'Halala'.
Given the gravity of the case, the police registered the FIR under the directives of SSP Pramendra Dobal. The case garnered significant attention as it marked the first instance involving 'Halala' and 'Triple Talaq' in Uttarakhand following the enactment of the UCC. Notably, it was the first case in which legal proceedings were being initiated specifically under the provisions of the UCC Act. Following the completion of the police investigation, a charge sheet in this matter was filed in the Roorkee Court six days ago.