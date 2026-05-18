ETV Bharat / state

Twist In First 'Triple Talaq-Halala' Case Under UCC In Uttarakhand; Phone Containing Key Evidence 'Hacked'

Haridwar: In a new twist in the first case involving 'Halala' and 'Triple Talaq' following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, the woman's brother has alleged that his mobile phone was hacked to delete key evidence related to the case.

Police have initiated fresh proceedings against the accused following a complaint in this regard.

Victim's Brother Files Complaint with Police

The woman's brother lodged a complaint with the Buggawala Police, stating that a relative of his brother-in-law hacked into his mobile phone and compromised the phone's email ID and password, subsequently wiping out all the data stored on the device. Furthermore, critical files, WhatsApp chats, and call records pertinent to the case—which were considered vital evidence for the prosecution—were also deleted, he said.