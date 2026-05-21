Twisha's Family Claims Her Mother-In-Law Called Judges, Influencial People After Her Death
Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband, has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court for bail after the district court rejected his plea.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's family has claimed that her mother-in-law had made a series of phone calls to several judges, influential individuals, and CCTV technicians following her death.
Citing these interactions as suspicious, the family members have intensified their demands for a CBI inquiry into the matter.
In another development, Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, has moved the high court for bail after the district court rejected his plea, Samarth's lawyer Mrigendra Singh said, reports PTI.
Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has made public a list of 46 mobile numbers linked to the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the case. He alleged that on the day after Twisha's death, her mother-in-law, former District Judge Giribala Singh, made a series of continuous phone calls to several judges, influential individuals, and CCTV technicians.
According to Twisha's father, one number on the list belonged to an Additional District Judge, to whom multiple calls were made on May 13. Another number is said to be of a judge who is currently posted at a prominent investigative agency in Madhya Pradesh. The family alleged that these continuous conversations following Twisha's death could constitute an attempt to influence the investigation.
The list also reportedly includes the phone numbers of two young men, Vinod Vani and Rohit Vishwakarma, who are involved in the installation of CCTV cameras. The family stated that these individuals were called the day after Twisha's death for tampering with the CCTV footage.
Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who has emerged as the prime accused in the case, is at large since the registration of the FIR on May 15. The police have been conducting continuous raids to apprehend him, and have increased the reward for Samarth's capture from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. The court has also issued directives requiring Samarth to appear before it by May 23.
On Wednesday, Twisha's family members visited the Madhya Pradesh Secretariat and met with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to demand a CBI inquiry into the case. The CM assured the family that a fair and impartial investigation would be conducted. Additionally, Twisha's father has written a letter to Governor Mangubhai Patel, demanding the removal of Giribala Singh from her current official position. Currently, Giribala Singh serves as the Chairperson of the District Consumer Commission, Bhopal Bench-2.
Twisha's father stated, "Former Judge Giribala Singh is an influential figure, and she is currently leveraging her influence. We have been fighting for justice on the streets of Bhopal for a week now, yet justice remains elusive."
"CM Mohan Yadav has given us assurances and has also written a letter to the Governor requesting that Giribala Singh be removed from her post," Navnidhi said. He further alleged, "On May 13, Giribala Singh made 46 phone calls, many of which were directed to individuals holding high-ranking positions," and reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter.
Now, in this high-profile case, the questions being raised regarding Call Detail Records (CDRs), CCTV footage, and the absconding accused — Samarth Singh — have rendered the investigation even more sensitive. It remains to be seen how long it will take to unravel the mystery surrounding Twisha's death.
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