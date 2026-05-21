ETV Bharat / state

Twisha's Family Claims Her Mother-In-Law Called Judges, Influencial People After Her Death

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's family has claimed that her mother-in-law had made a series of phone calls to several judges, influential individuals, and CCTV technicians following her death.

Citing these interactions as suspicious, the family members have intensified their demands for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

In another development, Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, has moved the high court for bail after the district court rejected his plea, Samarth's lawyer Mrigendra Singh said, reports PTI.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has made public a list of 46 mobile numbers linked to the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the case. He alleged that on the day after Twisha's death, her mother-in-law, former District Judge Giribala Singh, made a series of continuous phone calls to several judges, influential individuals, and CCTV technicians.

According to Twisha's father, one number on the list belonged to an Additional District Judge, to whom multiple calls were made on May 13. Another number is said to be of a judge who is currently posted at a prominent investigative agency in Madhya Pradesh. The family alleged that these continuous conversations following Twisha's death could constitute an attempt to influence the investigation.

The list also reportedly includes the phone numbers of two young men, Vinod Vani and Rohit Vishwakarma, who are involved in the installation of CCTV cameras. The family stated that these individuals were called the day after Twisha's death for tampering with the CCTV footage.