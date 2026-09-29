ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma 'Suicide' Case: MP High Court To Hear Giribala Singh's Bail Plea That CBI Opposes

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to hear the bail plea of ​​former Bhopal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh later today, against which, the CBI has submitted a written objection opposing her bail application. The agency has argued that if granted bail, Giribala Singh might evade the judicial process. Notably, Samarth Singh, her son and co-accused, had absconded during the local police's preliminary investigation.

The agency also said Singh neither cooperated with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team during evidence collection, nor with the CBI when it sought to obtain voice samples for the investigation.

The CBI's objection states that the accused is an influential person and, if granted bail, could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. The agency further alleged that the accused is not cooperating with the investigation. She has attempted to influence the probe by misusing her official position and has in the past tried to destroy evidence at the crime scene.

The CBI has also indicated that further investigation into other aspects of the case is pending. There is a strong possibility that if released on bail, the petitioner could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, sufficient evidence of which already exists against the accused in this very investigation.

The case involves the death of Singh's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, who was alleged to have committed suicide at their home on May 12. The police registered a case against ​​former Bhopal District and Sessions Judge and her son in connection with the incident. Giribala Singh had initially secured anticipatory bail, but this was subsequently challenged in the High Court. A petition was also filed in the High Court demanding a second post-mortem examination of the deceased.

After the High Court ordered a second post-mortem, to be conducted by a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, it cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to the former judge. Meanwhile, the state government handed over the investigation to the CBI, since when Giribala and Samarth have been lodged in jail.