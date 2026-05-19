Twisha Sharma's Family Moves Bhopal Court For Second Postmortem
Twisha Sharma's family alleges that her body had injuries inflicted before her death.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Bhopal: The family of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, has moved a Bhopal court with an application for a second postmortem, the family's lawyer said on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district additional judge (ADJ), with dowry death and harassment. The husband is absconding.
"We have moved an application for a second postmortem of Twisha before the concerned magistrate in Bhopal," the family's lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, said. The family has been alleging that Twisha's body had injuries inflicted before her death.
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