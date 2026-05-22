Twisha Sharma Death: 'Received One Notice On WhatsApp', Says Giribala Singh Negating Police Claim
Giribala said she will go to the police station with her lawyer to record her statement and cooperate in the investigation.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Bhopal: Retired judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma on Friday said the police's claims of repeatedly sending notices to her are false.
Speaking to the media in Bhopal, Giribala, said she received the first notice via WhatsApp on Thursday. Earlier, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had stated that during the investigation, Giribala was issued three notices by the police. Giribala, while maintaining that she is innocent, said she had not received any formal notice but only one on WhatsApp.
"The police are lying. I will go to the police station with my lawyer to record my statement and cooperate in the investigation," she said. When the media questioned about the 46 phone calls from influential people, Giribala said, "It's normal to receive phone calls after a tragic incident. I was receiving calls from people I knew and from my circle. They were all calling to offer condolences. What else could it be?"
Regarding the home's CCTV system not being updated, Giribala said that no one would normally anticipate such an incident. "The CCTVs weren't updated in advance. We installed CCTVs at the exit and entrance points," she said.
However, Giribala did not directly answer a question on his son, Samarth Singh's whereabouts. She simply stated that he is an adult and capable of making his own decisions. Giribala also raised questions about the audio and video related to Harshit that surfaced in the case. She claimed that the viral audio and video are edited and are being misrepresented.
On the investigation into the case, Kumar said, "The probe is being conducted with complete impartiality and we are working on whatever evidence we receive."
Meanwhile, Twisha's brothers Ashish and Harshit, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat raised serious questions on the investigation process, the delay in the postmortem, and Twisha's in-laws.
Regarding Twisha's second postmortem, Ashish said "Today the court granted permission for the postmortem. The decision is welcome, but it is sad that it took 10 days for the court to pass the order. Twisha's body has been at the morgue for 10 days. Ask her mother what she is going through."
He said, "If anyone wants to take sides, they should take Twisha's side because the struggle will continue. Twisha's father will still be running from court to court, sometimes to Bhopal, sometimes to Jabalpur.Today, the Honorable High Court gave the right decision, where even the Solicitor General admitted that the bail granted that day was hasty and not in accordance with the rules. This will be the first case in Madhya Pradesh where an accused has been granted bail in this manner."
Ashish said, Twisha's in-laws have connections with people in high positions. "How can an investigation be fair in such circumstances? When some people reach high positions, they resort to such dirty tactics in such cases," he said.
Ashish said, "I am deeply saddened by the thought of this taking so long. A second postmortem, which could have been conducted earlier, was delayed by 10 days. There is some evidence that can only be obtained from the deceased's body. Therefore, the family appealed for the preservation of the body and a second postmortem. But the appeal was denied and we had to seek permission from the police and the High Court. This was all deliberate."
On the arrest of Samarth, Harshit said, "Things are finally moving in the right direction. This is a victory, but a small one, because the fight is long."
Also Read
Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe In Twisha Sharma Death Case