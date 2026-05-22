ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death: 'Received One Notice On WhatsApp', Says Giribala Singh Negating Police Claim

Bhopal: Retired judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma on Friday said the police's claims of repeatedly sending notices to her are false.

Speaking to the media in Bhopal, Giribala, said she received the first notice via WhatsApp on Thursday. Earlier, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had stated that during the investigation, Giribala was issued three notices by the police. Giribala, while maintaining that she is innocent, said she had not received any formal notice but only one on WhatsApp.

"The police are lying. I will go to the police station with my lawyer to record my statement and cooperate in the investigation," she said. When the media questioned about the 46 phone calls from influential people, Giribala said, "It's normal to receive phone calls after a tragic incident. I was receiving calls from people I knew and from my circle. They were all calling to offer condolences. What else could it be?"

Regarding the home's CCTV system not being updated, Giribala said that no one would normally anticipate such an incident. "The CCTVs weren't updated in advance. We installed CCTVs at the exit and entrance points," she said.

However, Giribala did not directly answer a question on his son, Samarth Singh's whereabouts. She simply stated that he is an adult and capable of making his own decisions. Giribala also raised questions about the audio and video related to Harshit that surfaced in the case. She claimed that the viral audio and video are edited and are being misrepresented.

On the investigation into the case, Kumar said, "The probe is being conducted with complete impartiality and we are working on whatever evidence we receive."