ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: New Beauty Parlour CCTV Video Emerges, Raises Fresh Questions

Bhopal: A new sensational video has surfaced in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. While Twisha’s husband has surrendered before the court, a CCTV video from a beauty parlour has now emerged, adding a fresh twist to the investigation. It is being said that Twisha had visited the beauty parlour on the afternoon of the day she died and spent nearly three hours there.

SIT Chief Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed that investigators have seized a video from the beauty parlour as part of the probe. “A video related to the Twisha Sharma case has been seized from the beauty parlour and is being examined during the investigation,” Kashyap said.

According to reports, the CCTV footage is from around 3:40 pm on the day of the incident. In the video, Twisha is reportedly seen taking hair spa and other salon services. She appears calm and relaxed in the footage, which has now raised questions regarding the suicide angle in the case. ETV Bharat does not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The CCTV footage, said to have been recorded just hours before Twisha Sharma’s death, is now being viewed as an important development in the investigation. Beauty parlour staff reportedly told police that Twisha spent nearly three hours at the salon and appeared completely normal throughout her visit.