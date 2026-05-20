Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Police Ask Family To Collect Body Amid Decomposition Concerns
Bhopal Police urge Twisha Sharma’s family to claim her body from AIIMS due to inadequate storage, amid demands for a second post-mortem.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have asked actress and model Twisha Sharma’s family to take custody of her body from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, warning that the institute lacks the ultra-low temperature storage facility required to prevent decomposition over a prolonged period.
The development comes amid the family’s plea seeking a second post-mortem examination outside Madhya Pradesh, preferably at AIIMS Delhi.
A letter from the police informed Twisha’s family that the body had been stored at minus 4 degrees Celsius since the first post-mortem on May 13, but preservation for a longer duration would require a minus 80-degree facility, which is unavailable at the institute. The communication added that standard mortuary freezers can only slow decomposition over time and cannot completely stop it.
Meanwhile, a local in Bhopal has sought the police case diary in connection with a petition filed by Twisha’s family, seeking a second post-mortem examination. This comes amid the protests demanding justice in the case in the capital city, Bhopal.
On Wednesday, the court heard the arguments on the plea seeking a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal. Counsel for Sharma’s family, Ankur Pandey, alleged that there were flaws in the probe and that the FIR in the case was registered three days after her body was found.
“The family believes injuries on Twisha’s body were not recorded in the first post-mortem report. So, they want a second autopsy conducted in Delhi over fears of possible influence in Bhopal because Tiwsha’s mother-in-law, retired additional district judge Giribala Singh, has relatives in the city’s medical fraternity,” Pandey said.
The case has triggered protests in Bhopal, with a large group of ex-servicemen holding a bike rally and later paying tribute to Twisha at the Shaurya Smarak war memorial. The protesters submitted a memorandum to State Police Chief Kailash Makwana and Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, demanding an impartial investigation, a second post-mortem and the immediate arrest of Twisha’s husband, criminal lawyer Samarth Singh, who remains absconding.
Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to Singh’s arrest and issued a lookout notice against him.
Originally from Noida, Tiwsha married Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged harassment over dowry demands and other disputes, while her in-laws have denied wrongdoing.
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