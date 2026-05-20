ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Police Ask Family To Collect Body Amid Decomposition Concerns

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have asked actress and model Twisha Sharma’s family to take custody of her body from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, warning that the institute lacks the ultra-low temperature storage facility required to prevent decomposition over a prolonged period.

The development comes amid the family’s plea seeking a second post-mortem examination outside Madhya Pradesh, preferably at AIIMS Delhi.

A letter from the police informed Twisha’s family that the body had been stored at minus 4 degrees Celsius since the first post-mortem on May 13, but preservation for a longer duration would require a minus 80-degree facility, which is unavailable at the institute. The communication added that standard mortuary freezers can only slow decomposition over time and cannot completely stop it.

Meanwhile, a local in Bhopal has sought the police case diary in connection with a petition filed by Twisha’s family, seeking a second post-mortem examination. This comes amid the protests demanding justice in the case in the capital city, Bhopal.

On Wednesday, the court heard the arguments on the plea seeking a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal. Counsel for Sharma’s family, Ankur Pandey, alleged that there were flaws in the probe and that the FIR in the case was registered three days after her body was found.