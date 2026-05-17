Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Protests Outside CM Residence In Bhopal, SIT Formed
Twisha Sharma's family has demanded second postmortem and trial in a different state and an SC-monitored probe.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Bhopal: In a dramatic twist to Twisha Sharma death case, family members of the 31-year-old woman staged a protest outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Sunday, demanding justice, while a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence.
On May 12, Twisha was found dead at her house in Bhopal's Katara Hills. An FIR was registered against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. Samarth is absconding while Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail.
Meanwhile, Twisha's family members have raised questions regarding police's handling of the case. They alleged that the FIR was lodged two days after her death but the accused have not yet been arrested.
Twisha's family members arrived at the residence of CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday morning, demanding a thorough probe into Twisha's death and requested that her postmortem along with the hearing, be conducted in another state.
Standing outside the residence, they pleaded for a meeting with the CM. Police officials present at the scene attempted to reason with them and after a lengthy exchange, they suggested that the family go inside to speak with officials. However, the family insisted on meeting the CM personally.
The family members continued sitting outside the CM's residence while police personnel from the Katara Hills police station, including the station in-charge, along with several senior officials, remained at the site.
Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha's father said, "An FIR was registered two days after my daughter's death but not a single person has been arrested till now. On the other hand, the retired judge has already obtained anticipatory bail."
He further said, "We have no faith in the SIT constituted by the police. We demand a fresh postmortem in a different state and also want the trial to take place in a different state. The entire investigation should be conducted under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. We do not want the hearing to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh because the very judicial system here stands in the dock."
As per Twisha's postmortem report, the cause of death was hanging, but the family claimed there were multiple injury marks on her body and also refused to hand over the body to her in-laws.
the Chief Minister's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) met with Twisha's father and brother. The deceased's family has received assurances from the CM House. It has been conveyed that the body will be preserved until the court issues an order regarding a second post-mortem examination.
After sometime, the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) met Twisha's father and brother and were assured of an impartial probe into her death. The family has been told that the body will be preserved until the court issues an order regarding a second postmortem.
Sunil Dubey, the Station In-charge of Katara Hills police station, said, "An SIT has been constituted to investigate the entire matter, and the team is actively engaged in the inquiry. The prime accused is currently absconding, and a search is underway for him. The police are making efforts to apprehend him shortly."
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