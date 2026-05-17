ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Protests Outside CM Residence In Bhopal, SIT Formed

Bhopal: In a dramatic twist to Twisha Sharma death case, family members of the 31-year-old woman staged a protest outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Sunday, demanding justice, while a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence.

On May 12, Twisha was found dead at her house in Bhopal's Katara Hills. An FIR was registered against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. Samarth is absconding while Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, Twisha's family members have raised questions regarding police's handling of the case. They alleged that the FIR was lodged two days after her death but the accused have not yet been arrested.

Twisha's family members arrived at the residence of CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday morning, demanding a thorough probe into Twisha's death and requested that her postmortem along with the hearing, be conducted in another state.

Standing outside the residence, they pleaded for a meeting with the CM. Police officials present at the scene attempted to reason with them and after a lengthy exchange, they suggested that the family go inside to speak with officials. However, the family insisted on meeting the CM personally.

The family members continued sitting outside the CM's residence while police personnel from the Katara Hills police station, including the station in-charge, along with several senior officials, remained at the site.