ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Cops Yet To Reach Out To Me For Recording My Statement, Says Mom-In-Law

Bhopal: Former judge Giribala Singh, booked for the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, allegedly due to dowry harassment, said on Saturday that she would be happy to record her statement, but Bhopal Police have not reached out to her.

She cited a chaotic situation outside her house, apparently referring to a posse of media persons, while expressing her inability to step out. A day earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to Singh on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case and sought her response by May 25. Two days ago, Bhopal Police issued a third and final notice to Singh after she allegedly failed to appear for the recording of her statement.

"I cannot venture out of my home. Yesterday (Friday), a car hit my advocate. I cannot step out at all due to the situation outside. I will be happy to give my statement," the chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court told PTI over the phone, referring to the anxious crowd of media persons outside her residence. "I have been reaching out to them (police). I have sent an email to the commissioner of police," the ex-judge said, adding that they (police) have not reached out to her.

They (police) said they will come, she added. A day earlier, Samarth Singh, Twisha's absconding lawyer husband, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the High Court and appeared in the Jabalpur district court in the evening to surrender. A team of Bhopal police took him into custody and left for the state capital.