Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Police Rules Out Murder, Says It Is A Case Of 'Antemortem Hanging'
Police acknowledge a procedural lapse regarding the belt evidence; the post-mortem report did not find any evidence of drugs or any intoxicating substances.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Bhopal: New developments continue to emerge in the high-profile death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12. In a major revelation, Bhopal Police have stated that the case appears to be a suicide and not murder based on the investigation and post-mortem findings so far.
However, Twisha's family has continued to level serious allegations against her husband and mother-in-law. They accuse them of dowry harassment, mental torture and influencing the investigation. The family has also alleged that police are not conducting a fair probe or taking proper action.
Twisha, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found hanging at her marital home late on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13. Following the incident, police registered a case against husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired Additional District Judge. Samarth Singh is currently absconding, and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Post-Mortem Points Towards Suicide: Police
Addressing the media, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the investigation and autopsy findings currently suggest suicide. "Based on the investigation so far and the post-mortem report, this case appears to be a suicide rather than a murder," he said.
The police commissioner also clarified that no evidence of substance abuse or narcotics consumption had been found during the investigation. He added, “The post-mortem report did not find any evidence of drugs or any intoxicating substances.”
His statement contradicted claims made earlier by Twisha’s mother-in-law, who had alleged that the deceased was addicted to drugs.
Police further stated that the investigation so far indicates this to be a case of “antemortem hanging”. “According to our investigation, this is a case of 'antemortem hanging',” the commissioner said. The post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature”.
Antemortem means "before death" or "preceding death". It is most commonly used in forensic medicine, pathology and law enforcement to describe conditions, injuries or records that occurred while a person was still alive.
Doctors found a double reddish patterned ligature mark around the upper portion of the neck along with signs associated with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye.
Apart from ligature injuries, the autopsy also documented multiple simple blunt-force injuries on different parts of the body. These included abrasions on the neck, bruises on the arm, forearm, wrist, and finger, and a bruise beneath the scalp. The medical board concluded that while hanging was the cause of death, the other injuries appeared to be simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.
Pregnancy, MTP Mentioned In Autopsy Findings
The autopsy report further mentioned that Twisha had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) nearly a week before her death. Doctors observed retained decidual tissue during the examination.
Following this, Giribala Singh publicly claimed that Twisha's behaviour changed after learning about her pregnancy. "On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child," Giribala Singh claimed.
She further alleged that her son, Samarth Singh, became emotionally disturbed after the termination and maintained that the allegations against the family were baseless.
However, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, rejected the allegations and accused Giribala of publicly maligning his daughter’s image.
Family Demands Independent Probe, Second Post-Mortem
Twisha's family has alleged she was being mentally harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands, which pushed her towards suicide. The family has also accused police of trying to suppress the case and of failing to conduct a proper investigation. Demanding a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi, the family has refused to perform the last rites. They have sought an independent probe outside Madhya Pradesh.
Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar clarified that permission for a second post-mortem does not fall under police powers. He said, "For this, the family will have to go to court."
In a detailed public statement, the family said they were fighting the legal battle "almost entirely alone on the streets of Bhopal." They alleged that attempts were being made to conduct a "posthumous character trial" of Twisha through claims relating to mental instability and substance abuse.
"Under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, even the dignity of a deceased person deserves protection," the family stated. Twisha's father also rejected allegations that his daughter suffered from schizophrenia. "If my daughter had been schizophrenic, then what should be said about Giribala, who killed such a good daughter in her own house?" he said. Twisha's mother, Rekha Sharma, also denied allegations that the family was financially dependent on Twisha or her in-laws.
Police Admit Lapse Regarding Belt Evidence
During the investigation, police also acknowledged a procedural lapse regarding the belt allegedly used in the hanging. The Police Commissioner admitted, "The belt that was said to have been used for the hanging could not be brought to the post-mortem table in time."
However, he clarified that the belt was later sent to AIIMS Bhopal for examination and that a separate inquiry would be conducted into the lapse. "A separate investigation will be conducted into this lapse, and it will not affect the main investigation," he added.
Twisha's family has alleged that the delay weakened the evidentiary value of a crucial piece of evidence.
However, ACP Rajnish Kashyap later stated that AIIMS Bhopal's examination of the recovered belt had prima facie supported the suicide theory and corroborated preliminary findings.
SIT Formed, Lookout Notice Issued For Husband
Bhopal Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Police teams are currently analysing CCTV footage, call detail records, digital footprints, and forensic evidence linked to the accused.
ACP Rajnish said police had initiated communication with the Regional Passport Office regarding the seizure of Samarth Singh’s passport. "A lookout notice has also been issued for Samarth," he said.
Co-Star Reacts To Twisha's Death
Actor Swetaa Varma, who worked with Twisha in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, expressed shock over her death. On Instagram, she wrote, "Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just six months after getting married." "She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served," she added.
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