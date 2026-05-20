ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Police Rules Out Murder, Says It Is A Case Of 'Antemortem Hanging'

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: New developments continue to emerge in the high-profile death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12. In a major revelation, Bhopal Police have stated that the case appears to be a suicide and not murder based on the investigation and post-mortem findings so far.

However, Twisha's family has continued to level serious allegations against her husband and mother-in-law. They accuse them of dowry harassment, mental torture and influencing the investigation. The family has also alleged that police are not conducting a fair probe or taking proper action.

Twisha, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found hanging at her marital home late on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13. Following the incident, police registered a case against husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired Additional District Judge. Samarth Singh is currently absconding, and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Twisha's family has demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and an independent investigation outside Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

Post-Mortem Points Towards Suicide: Police

Addressing the media, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the investigation and autopsy findings currently suggest suicide. "Based on the investigation so far and the post-mortem report, this case appears to be a suicide rather than a murder," he said.

The police commissioner also clarified that no evidence of substance abuse or narcotics consumption had been found during the investigation. He added, “The post-mortem report did not find any evidence of drugs or any intoxicating substances.”

His statement contradicted claims made earlier by Twisha’s mother-in-law, who had alleged that the deceased was addicted to drugs.

Police further stated that the investigation so far indicates this to be a case of “antemortem hanging”. “According to our investigation, this is a case of 'antemortem hanging',” the commissioner said. The post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature”.

Antemortem means "before death" or "preceding death". It is most commonly used in forensic medicine, pathology and law enforcement to describe conditions, injuries or records that occurred while a person was still alive.

Doctors found a double reddish patterned ligature mark around the upper portion of the neck along with signs associated with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye.

Apart from ligature injuries, the autopsy also documented multiple simple blunt-force injuries on different parts of the body. These included abrasions on the neck, bruises on the arm, forearm, wrist, and finger, and a bruise beneath the scalp. The medical board concluded that while hanging was the cause of death, the other injuries appeared to be simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.

Pregnancy, MTP Mentioned In Autopsy Findings

The autopsy report further mentioned that Twisha had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) nearly a week before her death. Doctors observed retained decidual tissue during the examination.

Following this, Giribala Singh publicly claimed that Twisha's behaviour changed after learning about her pregnancy. "On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child," Giribala Singh claimed.

She further alleged that her son, Samarth Singh, became emotionally disturbed after the termination and maintained that the allegations against the family were baseless.