ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team To Speak To Her Kin Before 2nd Autopsy

Navnidhi Sharma, father of the late Twisha Sharma, speaks to the media over the death of his daughter and seeks a second autopsy, following the alleged dowry harassment and cruelty by the daughter's husband, Samarth Singh, and in-laws, in Bhopal ( ANI )

Bhopal: A four-member medical board from AIIMS Delhi will interact with the family of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma before conducting her second post-mortem examination in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The family has requested the board to adopt a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological and radiological approach and independently examine concerns they claimed were not adequately addressed during the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

Acting on a May 22 order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, constituted a four-member team of senior doctors to conduct a second autopsy. The medical team reached here on Saturday night and is likely to perform the autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday.

"The doctors will first speak to the family members before conducting the post-mortem examination," a senior police official said without elaborating. A senior AIIMS Bhopal doctor, requesting anonymity, told PTI that the autopsy would be conducted strictly in accordance with the high court's directions. He declined to disclose the timing of the examination.

On Saturday, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, submitted a detailed representation along with a copy of the high court order to the medical board, raising several concerns regarding the first autopsy.

Among the concerns raised were alleged blunt force injuries on Twisha's left arm and forearm, lack of detailed dissection to determine the depth and age of injuries, and absence of radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.