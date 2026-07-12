ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death: Autopsy Report By AIIMS Delhi Confirms Skin Tissue On Gym Belt

Bhopal: The court-ordered second post-mortem report in the Twisha Sharma death case, prepared by an AIIMS Delhi medical board, confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the alleged ligature material – a gymnastics belt – indicating that it matched the injury pattern on the victim's neck.

The five-member board handed over its 11-page report to the CBI in a sealed cover on Friday in compliance with the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in which laboratory and histopathological examinations confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the gymnastics belt allegedly used for the hanging. The second post-mortem was conducted on May 24.

The forensic opinion has resolved a key dispute on whether the gymnastics belt with a metal ring allegedly used for hanging was the actual ligature and whether it matched the injuries on Twisha's neck. The first autopsy could not establish this because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board, prompting the high court to order a second post-mortem by an AIIMS Delhi medical board.