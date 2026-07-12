Twisha Sharma Death: Autopsy Report By AIIMS Delhi Confirms Skin Tissue On Gym Belt
The five-member board handed over an 11-page report to the CBI in a sealed cover on Friday in compliance with the Madhya Pradesh HC's direction.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Bhopal: The court-ordered second post-mortem report in the Twisha Sharma death case, prepared by an AIIMS Delhi medical board, confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the alleged ligature material – a gymnastics belt – indicating that it matched the injury pattern on the victim's neck.
The five-member board handed over its 11-page report to the CBI in a sealed cover on Friday in compliance with the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in which laboratory and histopathological examinations confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the gymnastics belt allegedly used for the hanging. The second post-mortem was conducted on May 24.
The forensic opinion has resolved a key dispute on whether the gymnastics belt with a metal ring allegedly used for hanging was the actual ligature and whether it matched the injuries on Twisha's neck. The first autopsy could not establish this because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board, prompting the high court to order a second post-mortem by an AIIMS Delhi medical board.
Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, stated, "The medical board has formulated its opinion after conducting a detailed scientific examination and studying the available evidence as well as national and international research material."
However, he declined to disclose the contents of the report, adding that it had been handed over to the CBI in a sealed envelope in accordance with the court's directives.
Twisha, the daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, was found hanging at her in-laws' home in Bhopal on May 12.
Alleging lapses in the initial investigation and autopsy, her family approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi and subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI. The AIIMS forensic report is expected to form a crucial piece of scientific evidence in the CBI's probe.
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