ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Case: MP High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Granted To Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Jabalpur: In a major update in the suspicious death case of Twisha Sharma, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh, noting that the lower court had granted her bail in haste.

In its order, the High Court said that considering the seriousness of the case, the available evidence and the status of the investigation, relief should not have been given to the accused side. The court also raised questions over the functioning of the trial court.

Further, the High Court said that the trial court had not properly examined the case diary and the available evidence. Apart from hanging marks, other injury marks were found on Twisha's body, for which the accused side could not give a satisfactory explanation.

The court also observed that the accused did not fully cooperate with the investigation. It further said that attempts were made to tarnish Twisha's image through statements in the media and influence the investigation. The court added that since the investigation has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency must be made a party in the case.

During the hearing, High Court Justice Dev Narayan Mishra said that "strong reasons" are necessary for cancelling bail. Bail can be cancelled if the court considered irrelevant factors or ignored important material available on record, making the bail order legally unsustainable, he said.

HC Remarks On Postmortem Report

Referring to the postmortem report, the High Court said that several injury marks other than hanging marks were found on the body of the deceased. According to the medical report, these injuries were not caused only while bringing the body down.

Calling this an important aspect of the case, the court said that the entire sequence of events requires a detailed investigation. The court also said that statements of Twisha Sharma's family members and other witnesses contain clear allegations that her husband and mother-in-law were pressuring her to undergo an abortion. Apart from this, allegations of dowry harassment and mental torture have also surfaced.