Twisha Sharma Case: MP High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Granted To Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh
Madhya Pradesh HC has quashed anticipatory bail granted to former district judge Giribala Singh in connection with dowry death case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST
Jabalpur: In a major update in the suspicious death case of Twisha Sharma, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh, noting that the lower court had granted her bail in haste.
In its order, the High Court said that considering the seriousness of the case, the available evidence and the status of the investigation, relief should not have been given to the accused side. The court also raised questions over the functioning of the trial court.
Further, the High Court said that the trial court had not properly examined the case diary and the available evidence. Apart from hanging marks, other injury marks were found on Twisha's body, for which the accused side could not give a satisfactory explanation.
The court also observed that the accused did not fully cooperate with the investigation. It further said that attempts were made to tarnish Twisha's image through statements in the media and influence the investigation. The court added that since the investigation has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency must be made a party in the case.
During the hearing, High Court Justice Dev Narayan Mishra said that "strong reasons" are necessary for cancelling bail. Bail can be cancelled if the court considered irrelevant factors or ignored important material available on record, making the bail order legally unsustainable, he said.
HC Remarks On Postmortem Report
Referring to the postmortem report, the High Court said that several injury marks other than hanging marks were found on the body of the deceased. According to the medical report, these injuries were not caused only while bringing the body down.
Calling this an important aspect of the case, the court said that the entire sequence of events requires a detailed investigation. The court also said that statements of Twisha Sharma's family members and other witnesses contain clear allegations that her husband and mother-in-law were pressuring her to undergo an abortion. Apart from this, allegations of dowry harassment and mental torture have also surfaced.
The High Court said that the trial court had assumed that anticipatory bail cannot be rejected merely because the death took place within seven years of marriage. The lower court had also noted that the accused side used to transfer money into Twisha's account and that WhatsApp chats mainly showed complaints against the husband. Based on these grounds, anticipatory bail was granted. However, the High Court said that a deeper examination of the records and evidence presents a different picture.
High Court's Reasoning
- Anticipatory bail should not have been granted considering seriousness of the case.
- Trial court did not sufficiently consider the case diary and evidence.
- Accused side failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the injuries.
- Full cooperation was not extended in the investigation.
- Attempts were made to influence Twisha's image through media statements.
- Postmortem report found injury marks apart from hanging marks.
- Witnesses alleged pressure for abortion and dowry harassment.
- Anticipatory bail should be granted only in special circumstances.
In its final order, the High Court said that considering the available evidence, seriousness of the case and the present stage of investigation, the anticipatory bail granted on May 15, 2026, was not justified. The court then set aside the anticipatory bail order passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, and allowed both petitions.
Arguments By CBI And State Govt
After Twisha's pregnancy, her husband and mother-in-law allegedly started doubting her character. Pressure was allegedly put on her to undergo an abortion, which has been mentioned in WhatsApp chats. Twisha had been regularly informing her family about mental harassment. It was argued that the accused are influential and may try to influence the investigation. Considering the seriousness of the case, custodial interrogation is necessary.
Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)."
Later, Twisha's family members alleged in police complaint that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were "not satisfied with the dowry" paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025. Subsequently, a case was registered and investigation was launched.
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