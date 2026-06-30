ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Seeks Court's Nod To Collect Voice Samples Of Her Husband, Mother-In-Law

Bhopal: The CBI, which is investigating late model Twisha Sharma's death case, on Tuesday sought permission from a court here to collect the voice samples of her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment and cruelty, as part of its probe.

The court of Justice Aarti Aditya Bandil on Tuesday extended till July 14 the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, a former district judge. They are currently lodged in the Bhopal Central Jail.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. After allegations of lapses in the initial probe against the police, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ankur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, told PTI that the CBI sought permission from the court to take voice samples of both the accused and provide the password to Samarth Singh's seized laptop so that a thorough examination of the digital and technical evidence can be conducted.

He said the central probe agency sought the extension of the judicial custody of the two accused, citing that the reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the second post-mortem, and the viscera, among others, were pending.

The court accepted the request and remanded them in judicial custody till July 14. Both the accused appeared before the court via video conference. On June 16, the court had extended till June 30 the judicial custody of the two accused.