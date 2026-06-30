Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Seeks Court's Nod To Collect Voice Samples Of Her Husband, Mother-In-Law
The court extended the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh till July 14
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Bhopal: The CBI, which is investigating late model Twisha Sharma's death case, on Tuesday sought permission from a court here to collect the voice samples of her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment and cruelty, as part of its probe.
The court of Justice Aarti Aditya Bandil on Tuesday extended till July 14 the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, a former district judge. They are currently lodged in the Bhopal Central Jail.
Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. After allegations of lapses in the initial probe against the police, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Ankur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, told PTI that the CBI sought permission from the court to take voice samples of both the accused and provide the password to Samarth Singh's seized laptop so that a thorough examination of the digital and technical evidence can be conducted.
He said the central probe agency sought the extension of the judicial custody of the two accused, citing that the reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the second post-mortem, and the viscera, among others, were pending.
The court accepted the request and remanded them in judicial custody till July 14. Both the accused appeared before the court via video conference. On June 16, the court had extended till June 30 the judicial custody of the two accused.
Pandey said the court had previously remanded both the accused to 14 days of judicial custody ending June 30. Therefore, the CBI had again submitted an application for extension of their judicial custody on Tuesday.
During the hearing, the investigating agency cited that a significant amount of investigation remains pending, including the CFSL and viscera reports. Pandey said that during the hearing, Giribala Singh's lawyers also raised the issue of the recent theft at her home and requested that it be included in the current hearing.
Meanwhile, Giribala Singh's lawyer demanded that she be taken home under police protection to find out what items were stolen from her house. The CBI objected to it and said that the theft and Twisha's death were separate matters and it could not be included in the current hearing.
Pandey said that the court did not provide any guidance in this regard. The court said that if Giribala Singh wishes to go home, she may submit a formal application. Anurag Srivastava, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, said that the CBI has not yet received the second post-mortem report.
"We believe that Delhi AIIMS is preparing a systematic report, which is causing the delay. We are waiting for the report. The next phase of the investigation will proceed once the second report is received," he said.
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