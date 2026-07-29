ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Giribala Singh And Her Son Till Aug 11

Bhopal: A Bhopal court has extended the judicial custody of retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh till August 11 in the case of the death of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma. The court, while extending the custody on Tuesday, accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request for additional time as the investigation in the case is in its final stages.

Giribala Singh is the mother-in-law and Samarth Singh is the husband of Twisha, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. The retired judge and her son were later arrested on charges of dowry-related harassment, mental abuse and domestic violence. The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh appeared before the Bhopal District and Sessions Court via videoconference on Tuesday. Lawyer Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha's family, told PTI on Wednesday that the special court of Justice Ram Pratap Mishra, while extending the judicial custody, also directed the CBI to submit its final report by August 11.