ETV Bharat / state

Twin 'Tornado' Hits Hooghly River, Causes Rare Natural Phenomenon Leading To Panic

Sagar Island: Residents of Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas witnessed a rare natural phenomenon on Thursday.

Around 11:30 AM, two tornado-like waterspouts were seen forming simultaneously over the Hooghly River in the Mahishamari area. A stir rippled through the entire area as swirling masses of water were observed rising rapidly from the river's surface towards the sky. This unusual sight sparked panic among local residents, fishermen, and boat operators navigating the river.

Local resident Sajal Mondal said, "At first, the water began to swirl in the middle of the river. Within a few minutes, the rotation intensified, transforming into a waterspout. Surprisingly, another swirling waterspout formed a short distance away from the first one. Witnessing this rare spectacle of twin tornadoes, many began recording videos on their cell phones, while others ran in fear, seeking safe shelter."

Local fishermen remarked that they had rarely seen such a sight. Nimai Das, a fisherman, said, "The river water suddenly began to swell abnormally, and wind speeds surged in an instant. Realising the gravity of the situation, small boats and fishing trawlers on the river were quickly moved to safety; many trawlers even turned back from mid-river towards the ghats."

The twin tornado phenomenon lasted for a few minutes. Immediately afterward, the weather underwent a dramatic shift. The sky turned pitch black with heavy clouds, and strong gusty winds began to blow.