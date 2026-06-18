Twin 'Tornado' Hits Hooghly River, Causes Rare Natural Phenomenon Leading To Panic
A stir rippled through entire area as swirling masses of water were observed rising rapidly from the river's surface towards the sky. Reports Subhajeet Das
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Sagar Island: Residents of Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas witnessed a rare natural phenomenon on Thursday.
Around 11:30 AM, two tornado-like waterspouts were seen forming simultaneously over the Hooghly River in the Mahishamari area. A stir rippled through the entire area as swirling masses of water were observed rising rapidly from the river's surface towards the sky. This unusual sight sparked panic among local residents, fishermen, and boat operators navigating the river.
Local resident Sajal Mondal said, "At first, the water began to swirl in the middle of the river. Within a few minutes, the rotation intensified, transforming into a waterspout. Surprisingly, another swirling waterspout formed a short distance away from the first one. Witnessing this rare spectacle of twin tornadoes, many began recording videos on their cell phones, while others ran in fear, seeking safe shelter."
Local fishermen remarked that they had rarely seen such a sight. Nimai Das, a fisherman, said, "The river water suddenly began to swell abnormally, and wind speeds surged in an instant. Realising the gravity of the situation, small boats and fishing trawlers on the river were quickly moved to safety; many trawlers even turned back from mid-river towards the ghats."
The twin tornado phenomenon lasted for a few minutes. Immediately afterward, the weather underwent a dramatic shift. The sky turned pitch black with heavy clouds, and strong gusty winds began to blow.
Within a short time, a storm accompanied by rain swept across vast areas of Sagar Island. The onset of rain and gusty winds caused temporary disruptions to daily life, and residents living near the river became particularly alert.
Sujit Mondal, Professor of Geography at Diamond Harbour Women's University, said, "During the summer, such waterspouts can occasionally form in areas near the sea and rivers due to factors like water vapor, temperature differences, and changes in air pressure—though the general public often identifies them simply as tornadoes. While rare, such phenomena are occasionally observed in coastal regions."
The administration has advised locals to remain cautious. In particular, boat operators, trawler crews, and fishermen navigating the waterways have been urged to heed weather forecasts.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or major damage resulting from the incident. However, this rare natural spectacle at sea remained a topic of much discussion among locals throughout the day.
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