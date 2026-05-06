Twin Discoveries In Ballari: Early Chalukya-Era Inscription And Krishnadevaraya Record Unearthed
Two inscriptions from different eras - early medieval and Vijayanagara - found in Ballari indicate uninterrupted historical relevance, linking Mauryan legacy with South Indian dynasties.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Ballari (Karnataka): An archaeological finding - a rock inscription - believed to date back to the 6th or 7th century has been discovered in a farming field near Sukradappana Betta hill, in Karnataka’s Ballari district, close to Nittur village in Siruguppa taluk.
The site is situated a kilometre from where an Ashokan edict had earlier been unearthed, reinforcing the area’s importance during the Mauryan Empire and later too. The finding also points to the fact that the region continued to remain relevant even after the Mauryan period.
The inscription, engraved on a natural rock surface and consisting of around seven lines, was identified by researchers Ashok Abkari and Manohar C.M. Based on its script style, experts believe it belongs to the period between the Badami Chalukyas and the Rashtrakutas, roughly between the 6th and 7th centuries.
Epigraphist Maruti Bhajantri said a detailed study is underway under historian Sharanabasappa Kolkar and further insights into the inscription’s content and context will be shared after analysis. Local history enthusiasts also played a key role in tracing the find.
In a parallel development, another inscription dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire has been discovered in the Hirejantakal area under Virupapur limits. Found behind Veeranna Devara Gudda, the inscription is believed to belong to the reign of Krishnadevaraya.
Carved on a natural rock, the 13-line inscription is written in Kannada using the Prakrit script. It features engravings of the sun and moon, with a Shiva linga placed between them. The text opens with a prayer to Lord Shiva and mentions the date as Magha Shuddha 7 of Shalivahana year 1448, corresponding to 1527 CE.
Historians note that while inscriptions of rulers like Praudha Devaraya and Sadasiva Devaraya have been found in the region earlier, this is the first inscription linked to Krishnadevaraya reported from the area.
Experts believe these back-to-back discoveries could help reconstruct the cultural and political timeline of Ballari, pointing to its continued prominence across multiple dynasties and centuries.
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