ETV Bharat / state

Twin Discoveries In Ballari: Early Chalukya-Era Inscription And Krishnadevaraya Record Unearthed

Ballari (Karnataka): An archaeological finding - a rock inscription - believed to date back to the 6th or 7th century has been discovered in a farming field near Sukradappana Betta hill, in Karnataka’s Ballari district, close to Nittur village in Siruguppa taluk.

The site is situated a kilometre from where an Ashokan edict had earlier been unearthed, reinforcing the area’s importance during the Mauryan Empire and later too. The finding also points to the fact that the region continued to remain relevant even after the Mauryan period.

Researchers who found the inscriptions (ETV Bharat)

The inscription, engraved on a natural rock surface and consisting of around seven lines, was identified by researchers Ashok Abkari and Manohar C.M. Based on its script style, experts believe it belongs to the period between the Badami Chalukyas and the Rashtrakutas, roughly between the 6th and 7th centuries.