ETV Bharat / state

Twin Blazes Within A Fortnight Raise Questions Over Firefighting Measures In Jammu Kashmir's Winter Capital

Jammu: Two major fire incidents in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight that caused damages worth crores have raised questions over the city's firefighting measures. The Fire and Emergency Department has refuted allegations of inordinate delay by the fire brigades in the latest blaze that occurred on Diwali night.

The blaze in the warehouse at Nehru Market area of the city's Vikram Chowk on Sunday October 8, left at least seven shops completely gutted. The fire reportedly emanated from the cotton godown allegedly due to Diwali firecrackers. It later engulfed the adjoining shops having different goods like oil, pulses and other merchandise.

A view of the Nehru market gutted by fire in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

This is the first major blaze in the history of the market established in 1972. As the loss is still being estimated, the traders said that goods worth crores were lost in the fire incident.

The traders accused the Fire and Emergency Department of delaying the deployment of the fire brigades to the site, which they said, further compounded the losses.

“The fire started around 8 pm last night and around 8:45 pm I reached the warehouse. While coming to the market, I called the fire and emergency service to send the fire tenders but they took more than an hour to send the vehicles who could have doused the fire. First a small fire tender was sent but it wasn’t capable enough to control the fire. When other fire tenders reached the spot, the fire had become uncontrolled,” claimed Deepak Gupta, President of Ware House Traders Association (WHTA) told media persons at the warehouse on Monday.

The rescuers had to break the walls of the shops to bring the fire under control as fire tenders were not able to control the fire inside the shops.

Gupta was also critical of the government’s “step-motherly approach” towards the ware house market. “We have been demanding godowns for the warehouse for a long time but our demand hasn’t been met. We don’t want any politician or person from the government to offer their condolences. They can’t provide anything to us,” he said.

A view of the Nehru market gutted by fire in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

On Monday, political leaders including Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Javed Rana, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and other leaders made a beeline at the warehouse and expressed their sorrow on the loss. But the traders took everyone to task asking why no fire tender remains stationed at the warehouse, the biggest wholesale market of Jammu city.

“We give crore of rupees in tax but in return we are not being given any benefit. Everybody knew about Diwali and ware house, being a critical place, needed alertness but instead of keeping a fire tender at Nehru market in advance, the fire tenders took more than an hour to reach the spot after fire broke out. We don’t need the sympathies of anyone at the time and we can build our shops on our own,” said a trader, whose shop was completely gutted in the fire.