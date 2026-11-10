Twin Blazes Within A Fortnight Raise Questions Over Firefighting Measures In Jammu Kashmir's Winter Capital
Traders said that the repeated pleas to deploy fire tenders in the area failed to yield the results, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Jammu: Two major fire incidents in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight that caused damages worth crores have raised questions over the city's firefighting measures. The Fire and Emergency Department has refuted allegations of inordinate delay by the fire brigades in the latest blaze that occurred on Diwali night.
The blaze in the warehouse at Nehru Market area of the city's Vikram Chowk on Sunday October 8, left at least seven shops completely gutted. The fire reportedly emanated from the cotton godown allegedly due to Diwali firecrackers. It later engulfed the adjoining shops having different goods like oil, pulses and other merchandise.
This is the first major blaze in the history of the market established in 1972. As the loss is still being estimated, the traders said that goods worth crores were lost in the fire incident.
The traders accused the Fire and Emergency Department of delaying the deployment of the fire brigades to the site, which they said, further compounded the losses.
“The fire started around 8 pm last night and around 8:45 pm I reached the warehouse. While coming to the market, I called the fire and emergency service to send the fire tenders but they took more than an hour to send the vehicles who could have doused the fire. First a small fire tender was sent but it wasn’t capable enough to control the fire. When other fire tenders reached the spot, the fire had become uncontrolled,” claimed Deepak Gupta, President of Ware House Traders Association (WHTA) told media persons at the warehouse on Monday.
The rescuers had to break the walls of the shops to bring the fire under control as fire tenders were not able to control the fire inside the shops.
Gupta was also critical of the government’s “step-motherly approach” towards the ware house market. “We have been demanding godowns for the warehouse for a long time but our demand hasn’t been met. We don’t want any politician or person from the government to offer their condolences. They can’t provide anything to us,” he said.
On Monday, political leaders including Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Javed Rana, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and other leaders made a beeline at the warehouse and expressed their sorrow on the loss. But the traders took everyone to task asking why no fire tender remains stationed at the warehouse, the biggest wholesale market of Jammu city.
“We give crore of rupees in tax but in return we are not being given any benefit. Everybody knew about Diwali and ware house, being a critical place, needed alertness but instead of keeping a fire tender at Nehru market in advance, the fire tenders took more than an hour to reach the spot after fire broke out. We don’t need the sympathies of anyone at the time and we can build our shops on our own,” said a trader, whose shop was completely gutted in the fire.
This is the second major fire incident within 15 days in Jammu city after on October 25 evening, around 25 shops were completely gutted in a massive fire in Shiv Market area near Jammu Tawi railway station leading to losses worth crores to the traders.
The twin blazes have raised questions over the firefighting measures in the city where the Fire and Emergency Services has made installation of fire extinguishers mandatory at all establishments.
However, the Vikram Chowk warehouse, which was gutted in the Diwali night blaze is still without fire extinguishers despite being the biggest wholesale market of Jammu city. The area also houses a few fuel stations and within a few hundred meters zone, the area has hotels and few government offices as well.
Responding to the allegations by the warehouse traders that fire brigades reached late to the site, the Fire and Emergency Services said that over 60 fire incidents were reported in 24 hours during Diwali and within the span of four hours, around 16 fire incidents were reported in Jammu city alone.
The F&E Services in a statement said that while the fire was reported at 9:18 PM on Sunday, CCTV footage from the Smart City camera installed at Asian Hotel Crossing showed fire tenders proceeding towards the site at 9:38 PM.
“Additional three fire tenders reached the site within approximately ten minutes thereafter. The fire was brought under control within approximately one and a half hours, after which cooling operations were undertaken to ensure that there was no further spread or recurrence,” it said.
Joginder Singh, a Fire and Emergency Services official too said that almost all the vehicles of the department were on call to other places to douse the fire reported on Diwali night.
"When we got a call from the warehouse, the available vehicles were sent to the area but it took time to enter as there were many vehicles parked inside and outside the warehouse. After that other vehicles were also diverted to the house for dousing the fire," he said.
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