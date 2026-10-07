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Twin Achievements For Agra-Based Defence Manufacturer As DRDO Successfully Tests Advanced Parachute, High-Altitude Platform

The DRDO successfully tested the Advanced High Altitude Parachute and the High Altitude Platform System, both manufactured by the ADRDE Agra.

DRDO successfully conducts the test of High Altitude Platform System (HAPS)
DRDO successfully conducts the test of High Altitude Platform System (HAPS) (Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Agra: Tuesday marked two major historic achievements for the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra—a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In a historic first, paratroopers successfully executed a jump from an altitude of 16,000 feet at Nyoma using a parachute manufactured by ADRDE, Agra. Additionally, a successful flight trial was conducted for the High Altitude Platform System(HAPS) developed by ADRDE.

According to the DRDO, during the trial, the platform ascended to an altitude of approximately 21 kilometers above sea level and remained airborne for over 30 minutes at a height of around 20 kilometers. This capability will significantly enhance surveillance along the borders with China, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded this achievement and congratulated the ADRDE scientists.

The High Altitude Platform was developed by a team of ADRDE scientists and tested on Tuesday at a location in Madhya Pradesh. The platform's flight was continuously monitored from a ground-based control station, enabling the receipt of real-time video feeds and other flight-related data.

The HAPS is equipped with GPS, cameras, an altitude control system, and various other instruments. Upon the completion of the scheduled test, a command was issued to bring the platform down; it was safely landed and recovered. The data gathered during this flight is currently being analyzed.

Notably, ADRDE scientists had been working on developing the HAPS for a considerable period. This platform will prove useful for tasks such as surveillance by remaining airborne at high altitudes for extended duration.

The successful testing of the HAPS was made possible through the collaboration of the Indian Air Force, CEMILAC, DGCA, the Airports Authority of India, and other agencies. Congratulations were extended to the DRDO, the Air Force, PSUs, and the industry sector on the successful trial of the HAPS.

It was described as a significant achievement towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

Successful Paratrooper Jump from 16,000 Feet at Nyoma

In another breakthrough, paratroopers executed a safe jump from an altitude of 16,000 feet at Nyoma, Ladakh, using parachutes manufactured by the Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE). This marks a historic milestone for ADRDE in high-altitude parachute jumping.

The first live jump using the Advanced High Altitude Parachute (AHAP)—designed and developed by ADRDE scientists—was successfully conducted at the Mudh Drop Zone in Nyoma, Ladakh. This successful trial from an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet demonstrated the parachute's capabilities and strategic utility.

During the operation, the parachute was deployed at an altitude of 15,500 feet above sea level, while the landing took place at the drop zone situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet.

The AHAP has been specifically developed for the large-scale static-line dropping of paratroopers. It has an operational range of up to 18,000 feet and features multiple deployment modes along with a relatively safe rate of descent.

Read More:

  1. DRDO Carries Out Flight Trial Of Indigenously-Developed High-Altitude Airship Platform
  2. DRDO Joins Hands With CGCRI To Develop Lightweight Bulletproof Glass For Armoured Vehicles

TAGGED:

DRDO
ADRDE
HIGH ALTITUDE PLATFORM SYSTEM
DRDO AGRA ADRDE

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