ETV Bharat / state

Twin Achievements For Agra-Based Defence Manufacturer As DRDO Successfully Tests Advanced Parachute, High-Altitude Platform

Agra: Tuesday marked two major historic achievements for the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra—a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In a historic first, paratroopers successfully executed a jump from an altitude of 16,000 feet at Nyoma using a parachute manufactured by ADRDE, Agra. Additionally, a successful flight trial was conducted for the High Altitude Platform System(HAPS) developed by ADRDE.

According to the DRDO, during the trial, the platform ascended to an altitude of approximately 21 kilometers above sea level and remained airborne for over 30 minutes at a height of around 20 kilometers. This capability will significantly enhance surveillance along the borders with China, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded this achievement and congratulated the ADRDE scientists.

The High Altitude Platform was developed by a team of ADRDE scientists and tested on Tuesday at a location in Madhya Pradesh. The platform's flight was continuously monitored from a ground-based control station, enabling the receipt of real-time video feeds and other flight-related data.

The HAPS is equipped with GPS, cameras, an altitude control system, and various other instruments. Upon the completion of the scheduled test, a command was issued to bring the platform down; it was safely landed and recovered. The data gathered during this flight is currently being analyzed.

Notably, ADRDE scientists had been working on developing the HAPS for a considerable period. This platform will prove useful for tasks such as surveillance by remaining airborne at high altitudes for extended duration.