Twenty-Year-Old Kashmir Bridge Dispute Reopens, HC Names Former Judge Sole Arbitrator

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has revived long-stalled arbitration proceedings in a two-decade-old dispute over the Rs 531 crore Bemina bridge project. The Court held that the claims raised by a Srinagar-based construction firm cannot be treated as exhausted merely because an interim arbitral award was earlier set aside.

Allowing a petition filed by MIS Mir Sons Construction Pvt Ltd, Justice Sanjay Dhar appointed former High Court judge Justice Sunil Hali as the new sole arbitrator to adjudicate the dispute between the company and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, along with its Public Works (R&B) Department.

“The contention of the respondent Department that the disputes between the parties have been rendered non-arbitrable is without any substance,” the court said while underlining that the controversy remains alive and must be decided through arbitration.

The case has its roots in a contract awarded in November 1999 to Mir Sons Construction Pvt Ltd for building a 254-metre-long, two-lane prestressed concrete bridge over the flood spill channel and Doodganga Nallah at Bemina in Srinagar. The project, valued at Rs 531 lakh at the time, was to be completed within 36 months.

According to the petitioner company, disputes arose over payments allegedly due for the execution of the work. The Public Works Department, however, blamed the contractor for delays, claiming that only about 30 per cent of the work was completed within the stipulated time and that even after an extension of 11 months, the project ultimately suffered an additional delay of 19 months, with completion stretching to 2008.

The department further asserted that it had inadvertently released excess payments of over Rs 1.04 crore to the contractor and had issued a demand notice for recovery.

"The respondent Department has claimed that an amount of Rs.7,99,86,000 has been released in favour of the petitioner company erroneously, though it was entitled 0to only an amount of Rs.6,95,36,077. Thus, an excess amount of Rs.1,04,49,923 has been inadvertently paid to the petitioner company."

In 2014, invoking Clause 64 of the General Conditions of Contract, the department appointed retired Chief Engineer Mian Bashir Ahmad as the sole arbitrator. He passed an interim award in June 2018, granting Rs 203 lakh to the contractor, but the High Court later set aside that award in October 2022.